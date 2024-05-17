To the Members of JSW Steel Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JSW Steel Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Eguity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information reguired by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so reguired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in eguity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with theCode

of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical reguirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these reguirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of investments in and loans / advances and financial guarantees given on behalf of certain subsidiaries fas described in note 48 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has investments in certain subsidiaries with a carrying value of Rs. 1,030 crores. Further, the Company has also provided loans and/or guarantees to or on behalf of these subsidiaries amounting to Rs. 18,376 crores. These subsidiaries have either been incurring losses or the investments made by them in the step-down subsidiaries have been making losses. - We obtained and read managements assessment for impairment. During the year ended March 31,2024, the Company has recognised an impairment allowance of Rs. 1,270 crores in respect of investments, loans/advances given to certain overseas subsidiary and also reversed impairment provision of Rs. 1,039 crores on investments, loans/advances and financial guarantee with respect to another overseas subsidiary, as described in note 48 to the standalone financial statements. - We performed test of controls over impairment process through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls. Further, the Company has also not recognized interest income of Rs. 110 crores during the year from some of its subsidiaries due to uncertainty of recoverability of such income. - We assessed the impairment model prepared by the management and the assumptions used, with particular attention to the following: Assessment of the recoverable amount of the investments in and loans/ advances including interest thereon given to these subsidiaries and financial guarantees given on behalf of these subsidiaries has been identified as a key audit matter due to: ? benchmarking or assessing key assumptions used in the impairment models, including discount rates, risk free rate of return, long term growth rate and other key assumptions against external and internal data; - Significance of the carrying amount of these balances. ? assessing the cash flow forecasts through analysis of actual past performance and comparison to previous forecasts; - Significance of Impairment and reversals ? testing the mathematical accuracy and performing sensitivity analyses of the models; and - The assessment reguires management to make significant estimates concerning the estimated future cash flows, gualitative assessments of the status of the project and its future depending on balance work to be performed or approvals to be received, associated discount rates and growth rates based on managements view of future business prospects. ? understanding the commercial prospects of the assets/ projects and comparison of assumptions with external data sources; - Changes to any of these assumptions could lead to material changes in the estimated recoverable amount, impacting both potential impairment charges and potential reversals of impairment. - We assessed the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the experts used by management in the process of evaluating impairment models. - We assessed the conclusions reached by management and those charged with governance on account of various estimates and judgements. - We assessed the compliance of the disclosures made in note 48 of the standalone financial statements with the accounting standards. Accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions and compliance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI (LODR) 2015) (as described in note 44 of the standalone financial statements) We identified the accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to: Our audit procedures in relation to the disclosure of related party transactions included the following: - The significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024. - We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the controls related to capturing of related party transactions and managements process of ensuring all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements. - Related party transactions are subject to the compliance requirement under the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. - We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approval process by the audit committee and the board of directors. - We agreed the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arms-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. - We assessed management evaluation of compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. - We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit. Claims and exposures relating to taxation and litigation (as described in note 45 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has disclosed in note 45 of the standalone financial statements, contingent liabilities of Rs. 3,652 crores in respect of disputed claims/ levies under various tax and legal matters and Rs. 4,689 crores towards Claims related to Forest development tax/ fee. In addition, the Company has assessed several claims as Remote and hence are not required to be disclosed as contingent liabilities. Our audit procedures included the following: Taxation and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to: - We obtained understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes, potential claims and litigation, and contingent liabilities. - Significance of these amounts and large number of disputed matters with various authorities. - We obtained details of legal and tax disputed matters and evaluation made by the management and assessed managements position through discussions on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. - Significant judgement and assumptions required by management in assessing the exposure of each case to evaluate whether there is a need to set up a provision and measurement of exposures as well as the disclosure of contingent liabilities. - We read external legal opinions (where considered necessary) and other evidence to corroborate managements assessment of the risk profile in respect of material legal claims. We focused on this matter because of the potential financial impact on the standalone financial statements. Additionally, the treatment of taxation and litigation cases require significant judgement due to the complexity of the cases, timescales for resolution and involvement of various authorities. - We involved tax specialists to assist us in evaluating tax positions taken by management for material claims. - We assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements for compliance in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears

to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph b above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigationson itsfinancial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 45 to the standalone financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 55 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 57 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) As more fully described in note 58 to the standalone financial statements, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in the underlying database and in the application when using certain privileged access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Vikram Mehta

Partner

Membership Number: 105938

UDIN No:24105938BKELXY9963

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 17, 2024

ANNEXURE 1

referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: 1SW Steel Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) as disclosed in note 4 to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases:

(Rs. in crores)

Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Leasehold land at Karnataka 67 Government of Karnataka No Mar 2007 Lease deed has expired and approval for Proposal for Execution of Absolute Sale deed is pending with Cabinet (State Government). A favorable order from the High Court is received in this regard 18 Government of Karnataka No May 2011 Lease deed has expired and approval for Proposal for Execution of Absolute Sale deed is pending with Cabinet (State Government). A favorable order from the High Court is received in this regard 7 Bhuwalka Pipes Private Limited No Dec 2011 Extension of Lease deed is under process Freehold Land at Maharashtra 6 Nippon Denro Ispat Limited No March 2000 Title deed is under dispute 3 Ispat Metallics India Limited No March 2000 Title deed is under dispute

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and no discrepancies were noticed in respect of such confirmations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 25 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans and stood guarantee to companies as follows:

(Rs. in crores)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances/Deposits in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 1,511 - 7,129 - Others - - 2 193 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (including opening balances) Subsidiaries 2,366 - 13,927 - Others - - 101 530

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loan and advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated in the agreement and the repayment or receipts are regular except in the following cases where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated:

(Rs. in crores)

Name of Entity Nature Amount Outstanding Remarks Sapphire Airlines Private Limited Advance in the nature of Loan 530 Repayment of principal and interest is not stipulated JSW Realty S Infrastructure Private Limited Loan 101 Repayment of interest is not stipulated

Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety day

(e) During the year, the Company has renewed, extended and granted fresh loans to companies to settle the loan granted to these parties which had fallen due during the year. The aggregate amount of such dues renewed, extended and settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year are as follows:

(Rs. in crores)

Name of Parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in nature of loans granted during the year* Aggregate amount of overdues of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Subsidiaries Periama Holdings, LLC 1,300 439 34% Acero Junction Holdings, Inc 918 391 43% Piombino Steel Limited 3,256 3,256 100% JSW Natural Resources Limited 182 163 89% JSW Realty S Infrastructure Private Limited ** 232 231 99%

*Loans renewed/ extended are considered as fresh loans granted during the year for the purpose of reporting under this clause ** Includes loans of 7 128 crores which were due in the subseguent financial years

(f) As disclosed in note 10 to the financial statements, the Company has granted advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act").

(Rs. in crores)

All Parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of advances in the nature of loans Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 193 - 193 Percentage of advances in the nature of total loans 1% - 1%

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the reguirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacture of its products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(Rs. in crores)

Name of statue Nature of Dues Amount* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 97 2012-2015 High Court 371 1998-2018 Central Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 113 2003-2017 Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Asst. Commissioner The Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 225 1995-2016 High Court 315 1995-2020 Central Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 24 2000-2017 Commissioner (Appeals) / Joint Commissioner The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST 46 2004-2018 Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Asst. Commissioner 28 2011-2012 High Court Karnataka Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 1979 Entry Tax 58 2005-2017 High Court Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 32 2003-2022 High Court 102 1998-2017 Central Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 260 2005-2017 Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Asst. Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 613 1995-2018 CIT/ITAT 98 2013-2016 Supreme Court Forest Development Tax (FDT)/ Forest Development Fee (FDF) FDT/FDF 3,769 2008-2016 Supreme Court Goa Cess Goa Rural Cess 1,046 2006-2021 High Court The Bombay Electricity Duty Act Electricity Duty 150 2005-2011 Supreme Court 792 2013-2024 High Court 39 2015-2016 Maharashtra State Electricity Board Goods a Service Tax Goods a 2,688 2020-2022 GST Tribunal Service Tax 265 2017-2022 Commission Appeals Maharashtra Stamp Stamp duty 51 2013-2014 Revenue Department Mines a Minerals (Development a regulation) Act Mining premium 702 2021-2023 Director of Mines, Orissa 696 2021-2023 High Court Various Others 10 1992-2002 High Court

*Net of amounts paid under protest

The above table doesnt include cases decided in favor of the Company for which the department has preferred an appeal at higher levels amounting to Rs 820 crores (net of amount paid under protest).

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the reguirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has taken funds from following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as per details below:

Nature Of fund taken Name of Lender (Rs. in crores) Name of the Subsidiary Nature of transaction for which funds utilized Foreign Currency Loans Various Banks 521 Acero Junction Holdings Inc Repayment of Outstanding 466 Periama Holding LLC Debt 89 JSW Steel Netherlands B.V. 184 JSW Steel Netherlands B.V.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the reguirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Monies raised during the year by the Company

by way of debt instruments in the nature of non- convertible debentures were applied for the purposes for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not reguired for immediate utilization have been gainfully invested in fixed deposits. The maximum amount of idle/ surplus funds invested during the year was Rs. 500 crores, of which Rs. 317 crores was outstanding at the end of the year. The Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer/further public offer and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the reguirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143oftheActhasbeenfiled by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the reguirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as reguired by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence reguirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reguirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the reguirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reguirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) We have been informed by the management that as at March 31, 2024 as per the definition of Group under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016, there is one Core Investment Company (CIC) which is registered and four CICs which are not reguired to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India, forming part of the promoter group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reguirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 54 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are reguired to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 36 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 36 to the financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Vikram Mehta

Partner

Membership Number: 105938

UDIN:24105938BKELXY9963

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 17, 2024

ANNEXURE 2

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of 1SW Steel Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of JSW Steel Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adeguate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as reguired under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note reguire that we comply with ethical reguirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adeguate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adeguacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordancewithauthorisationsof managementand directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acguisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadeguate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adeguate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Vikram Mehta

Partner

Membership Number: 105938

UDIN No:24105938BKELXY9963

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 17, 2024