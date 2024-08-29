iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW Steel Ltd Option Chain

899
(0.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--720₹0.050%13,5000%
--730₹1.450%25,6500%
--740₹0.050%87,7500%
--750₹0.050%4,7250%
--760₹0.050%17,550-13.33%
--770₹0.050%6750%
2,0250%₹109.90%780₹0.10%1,05,300-1.26%
--790₹0.30%18,9000%
21,600-3.03%₹139-6.27%800₹0.05-80%1,46,475-1.80%
6,7500%₹128.30%810₹0.05-66.66%31,0500%
8,1000%₹1230%820₹0.050%57,375-4.49%
7,4250%₹79.60%830₹0.10%49,275-9.87%
10,8000%₹97.50%840₹0.05-50%60,075-12.74%
49,275-5.19%₹88.3-2.16%850₹0.050%2,09,925-1.26%
51,9750%₹890%860₹0.05-50%1,66,725-3.13%
1,20,150-1.65%₹69-1.63%870₹0.10%1,41,750-2.77%
1,14,750-6.07%₹63-9.61%880₹0.05-75%3,26,025-2.02%
1,24,875-2.11%₹50-20.12%890₹0.05-66.66%3,14,550-1.47%
1,60,650-17.93%₹40.3-18.33%900₹0.05-50%4,27,950-15.69%
2,11,275-2.18%₹30.35-23.26%910₹0.05-80%2,27,475-12.69%
2,17,350-11.53%₹22.95-25.12%920₹0.05-92.3%2,18,700-49.13%
2,63,250-14.66%₹10-49.87%930₹0.1-90.47%2,08,575-40.11%
2,26,125-12.76%₹0.2-98.18%940₹0.05-97.61%1,24,875-57.37%
3,03,750-15.09%₹0.05-98.91%950₹728.44%1,34,325-18.44%
2,73,375-42.95%₹0.05-97.22%960₹18.7550.6%1,03,275-10.52%
4,57,650-17.21%₹0.05-92.85%970₹34.966.98%83,025-11.51%
1,24,875-39.93%₹0.05-80%980₹4860.26%20,2500%
1,44,450-19.85%₹0.05-75%990₹441.26%16,2000%
5,61,600-7.96%₹0.05-50%1,000₹604.62%15,5250%
99,225-4.54%₹0.05-50%1,010₹76.90%12,1500%
2,46,375-1.61%₹0.05-50%1,020₹65.10%12,8250%
92,4750%₹0.050%1,040₹92.850%4,7250%
1,11,375-8.33%₹0.050%1,060--
1,19,475-1.11%₹0.050%1,080--
1,99,8000%₹0.10%1,100₹149.30%9,4500%

JSW Steel: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

JSW Steel announced as preferred bidder for Goa mineral block

JSW Steel announced as preferred bidder for Goa mineral block

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

The mineral block contains anticipated iron ore deposits of 48.5 Million tonnes, as well as 2.7 Million tonnes of ore in dumps.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.

JSW Steel posts 84% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

JSW Steel posts 84% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:11 PM

Higher input costs and operational issues have hurt the company's bottom line, resulting in a profit reduction despite good revenue figures.

JSW Steel and JFE Steel to pick up 100% stake in Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel

JSW Steel and JFE Steel to pick up 100% stake in Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel

21 Oct 2024|10:12 AM

In February 2024, JFE Steel and JSW incorporated JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a joint venture for GOES production.

JSW Steel Acquires Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India for ₹4,051 Crore

JSW Steel Acquires Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India for ₹4,051 Crore

20 Oct 2024|07:23 PM

The acquisition accelerates JSW and JFE's market entry, enabling a seamless system from manufacturing to sales of GOES in India.

JSW Steel to pick up 66.67% stake in M Res NSW

JSW Steel to pick up 66.67% stake in M Res NSW

13 Aug 2024|02:10 PM

The remaining 70% of Golden M is owned by Golden Investments (Australia) III Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd.c

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

JSW Steel surrenders Odisha mining lease

JSW Steel surrenders Odisha mining lease

5 Aug 2024|01:03 PM

JSW Steel shares has witnessed a 5.22% gain in the last one year, and 2.52% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

