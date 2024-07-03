JSW Steel Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,72,588
1,63,646
1,43,829
78,059
71,116
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,72,588
1,63,646
1,43,829
78,059
71,116
Other Operating Income
2,418
2,314
2,542
1,780
2,210
Other Income
1,593
1,621
2,448
593
546
Total Income
1,76,599
1,67,581
1,48,819
80,432
73,872
Total Expenditure
1,46,942
1,47,550
1,08,105
59,781
62,348
PBIDT
29,657
20,031
40,714
20,651
11,524
Interest
8,105
6,902
4,968
3,957
4,265
PBDT
21,552
13,129
35,746
16,694
7,259
Depreciation
8,172
7,474
6,001
4,679
4,246
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,674
1,499
4,974
2,467
943
Deferred Tax
733
17
3,833
1,675
-1,849
Reported Profit After Tax
8,973
4,139
20,938
7,873
3,919
Minority Interest After NP
161
-5
273
-38
-111
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8,812
4,144
20,665
7,911
4,030
Extra-ordinary Items
395
432.56
-521.6
-54.39
-553.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8,417
3,711.44
21,186.6
7,965.39
4,583.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
36.34
17.25
85.96
32.91
16.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
730
340
1,735
650
200
Equity
244
240
301
241
240
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.18
12.24
28.3
26.45
16.2
PBDTM(%)
12.48
8.02
24.85
21.38
10.2
PATM(%)
5.19
2.52
14.55
10.08
5.51
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The mineral block contains anticipated iron ore deposits of 48.5 Million tonnes, as well as 2.7 Million tonnes of ore in dumps.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
Higher input costs and operational issues have hurt the company's bottom line, resulting in a profit reduction despite good revenue figures.Read More
In February 2024, JFE Steel and JSW incorporated JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a joint venture for GOES production.Read More
The acquisition accelerates JSW and JFE's market entry, enabling a seamless system from manufacturing to sales of GOES in India.Read More
The remaining 70% of Golden M is owned by Golden Investments (Australia) III Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd.cRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
JSW Steel shares has witnessed a 5.22% gain in the last one year, and 2.52% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.