JSW Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
39,104
42,337
45,646
41,337
43,834
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39,104
42,337
45,646
41,337
43,834
Other Operating Income
580
606
623
603
750
Other Income
153
164
242
194
826
Total Income
39,837
43,107
46,511
42,134
45,410
Total Expenditure
34,651
37,445
40,243
34,776
36,722
PBIDT
5,186
5,662
6,268
7,358
8,688
Interest
2,130
2,073
2,062
1,996
2,084
PBDT
3,056
3,589
4,206
5,362
6,604
Depreciation
2,267
2,209
2,194
2,059
2,019
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
395
448
619
653
1,792
Deferred Tax
-10
65
71
200
20
Reported Profit After Tax
404
867
1,322
2,450
2,773
Minority Interest After NP
-35
22
23
35
13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
439
845
1,299
2,415
2,760
Extra-ordinary Items
-170.78
0
0
0
356.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
609.78
845
1,299
2,415
2,403.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.8
3.47
5.33
9.92
11.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
305
244
244
244
243
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.26
13.37
13.73
17.8
19.82
PBDTM(%)
7.81
8.47
9.21
12.97
15.06
PATM(%)
1.03
2.04
2.89
5.92
6.32
