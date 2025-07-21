iifl-logo

JSW Steel posts 155% growth in Q1 net profit at ₹2,209 Crore

21 Jul 2025 , 12:19 PM

JSW Steel announced that it logged a consolidated net profit of ₹2,209 Crore in its results for the quarter ended June 2025. This was 155% higher on a year-on-year basis and 47% higher against the previous quarter.

The business reported that its bottomline witnessed improvements on account of reduced costs of coking coal price reductions along with robust growth throughout the quarter.

JSW Steel noted in its filing with the bourses that while finished steel imports have moderated, exports slipped and India continues to be a net importer. Imports at low prices remain a concern owing to changes in global trade flows on account of uncertainties in tariffs. The company also highlighted that the increased export to China still remains a concern for them.

The company posted a marginal increase in its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹43,417 Crore. As against the previous quarter, it slipped versus ₹44,819 Crore reported.

Capacity utilisation was reported at 87% as compared to 93% reported in the previous quarter ended March 2025. The lower utilization was on account of planned maintenance shutdowns faced by the company during the quarter.

Even though the company witnessed lower utilisation, consolidated production for the quarter increased to 7.26 Million Tonnes (MT) as compared to 6.35 Million Tonnes reported during the previous corresponding quarter.

