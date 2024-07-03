SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹1,515.05
Prev. Close₹1,513.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,163.29
Day's High₹1,516.75
Day's Low₹1,471.5
52 Week's High₹2,037
52 Week's Low₹971
Book Value₹337.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74,416.48
P/E33.24
EPS45.5
Divi. Yield1.01
It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Torrent Power, a significant entity in India’s power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, has a current market valuation of ₹27,183 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company is collaborating with Kotak Mahindra Capital for the QIP, with more banks expected to join the process.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
480.62
480.62
480.62
480.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,557.88
10,539.05
9,485.4
9,770.61
Net Worth
12,038.5
11,019.67
9,966.02
10,251.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,715.74
11,776.52
13,442.04
11,448.86
yoy growth (%)
16.46
-12.39
17.4
14.93
Raw materials
-305.99
-48.24
-305.74
-234.69
As % of sales
2.23
0.4
2.27
2.04
Employee costs
-514.07
-521.76
-528.49
-465.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,814.38
1,583.24
1,545.9
1,375.53
Depreciation
-1,233.79
-1,179.85
-1,230.16
-1,111.14
Tax paid
-104.67
-258.33
692.24
-453.79
Working capital
795.93
106.28
-1,035.98
1,012.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.46
-12.39
17.4
14.93
Op profit growth
3.15
-5.58
11.91
25.98
EBIT growth
4.07
-5.56
10.04
35.86
Net profit growth
-69.07
7
34.32
113.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27,183.21
25,694.12
14,257.61
12,172.66
13,640.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27,183.21
25,694.12
14,257.61
12,172.66
13,640.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
344.32
381.85
235.04
141.81
177.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Sudhir U Mehta
Executive Chairman
Samir Mehta
Vice Chairman & M.D.
JINAL SUDHIRBHAI MEHTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Usha Sangwan
Independent Director
Ketan Dalal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Radhika Haribhakti
Nominee (Gujarat Govt)
MAMTA VERMA
Non Executive Director
Varun Mehta
Independent Director
A S Diwanji
Independent Director
Sunil Mathur
Whole Time Director
Jigish Bhogilal Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Torrent Power Ltd
Summary
Torrent Power Limited is an integrated power utility and is one of largest private sector players in India having interests in power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power cables. It has a portfolio of coal based, gas based and renewable power plants with an aggregate operational generation capacity of 4,160 MW with a unique mix of coal based, gas based, and renewable power plants that use highly efficient power generation technologies. It has under-construction wind power plants aggregating to 1111 MW. It operates 249 km and 105 km 400kV double circuit transmission lines implemented by, for evacuating power generated at SUGEN (the 1147.5 MW gas based power plant near Surat in South Gujarat) and DGEN (the 1200 MW combined cycle gas based Power Plant at Dahej SEZ) plant to various off-take centres. Torrent Power distributes power to over 3 million customers annually in its distribution areas of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Dahej SEZ (Gujarat), in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) and in Agra (Uttar Pradesh). The cables unit of the company manufactures Power & Control Cables and is one of the market leaders in HT Power Cable segment with a manufacturing capability of up to 132 kV XLPE Cables.Torrent Power Ltd was incorporated on April 29, 2004 as a Private Limited Company with the name Torrent Power Trading Pvt. Ltd. In January 25, 2006, name of the company was changed to Torrent Power Private Ltd. In February 8, 2006, Company converted into Publ
Read More
The Torrent Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1476.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Torrent Power Ltd is ₹74416.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Torrent Power Ltd is 33.24 and 4.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Torrent Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Torrent Power Ltd is ₹971 and ₹2037 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Torrent Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.29%, 3 Years at 39.70%, 1 Year at 60.27%, 6 Month at 1.11%, 3 Month at -18.54% and 1 Month at -10.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.