Summary

Torrent Power Limited is an integrated power utility and is one of largest private sector players in India having interests in power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power cables. It has a portfolio of coal based, gas based and renewable power plants with an aggregate operational generation capacity of 4,160 MW with a unique mix of coal based, gas based, and renewable power plants that use highly efficient power generation technologies. It has under-construction wind power plants aggregating to 1111 MW. It operates 249 km and 105 km 400kV double circuit transmission lines implemented by, for evacuating power generated at SUGEN (the 1147.5 MW gas based power plant near Surat in South Gujarat) and DGEN (the 1200 MW combined cycle gas based Power Plant at Dahej SEZ) plant to various off-take centres. Torrent Power distributes power to over 3 million customers annually in its distribution areas of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Dahej SEZ (Gujarat), in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) and in Agra (Uttar Pradesh). The cables unit of the company manufactures Power & Control Cables and is one of the market leaders in HT Power Cable segment with a manufacturing capability of up to 132 kV XLPE Cables.Torrent Power Ltd was incorporated on April 29, 2004 as a Private Limited Company with the name Torrent Power Trading Pvt. Ltd. In January 25, 2006, name of the company was changed to Torrent Power Private Ltd. In February 8, 2006, Company converted into Publ

Read More