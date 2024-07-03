iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price

1,476.8
(-2.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:58 PM

  • Open1,515.05
  • Day's High1,516.75
  • 52 Wk High2,037
  • Prev. Close1,513.45
  • Day's Low1,471.5
  • 52 Wk Low 971
  • Turnover (lac)2,163.29
  • P/E33.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value337.06
  • EPS45.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74,416.48
  • Div. Yield1.01
No Records Found

Torrent Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

1,515.05

Prev. Close

1,513.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,163.29

Day's High

1,516.75

Day's Low

1,471.5

52 Week's High

2,037

52 Week's Low

971

Book Value

337.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74,416.48

P/E

33.24

EPS

45.5

Divi. Yield

1.01

Torrent Power Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Torrent Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

12 Dec 2024|09:12 PM

It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Torrent Power Q2 Profit Drops 8.6% on Lower Thermal Output

Torrent Power Q2 Profit Drops 8.6% on Lower Thermal Output

14 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

Torrent Power, a significant entity in India’s power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, has a current market valuation of ₹27,183 crore.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Torrent Power Plans ₹4,000 Crore QIP for Expansion and Acquisitions

Torrent Power Plans ₹4,000 Crore QIP for Expansion and Acquisitions

22 Oct 2024|08:05 PM

The company is collaborating with Kotak Mahindra Capital for the QIP, with more banks expected to join the process.

Torrent Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.08%

Non-Promoter- 39.59%

Institutions: 39.58%

Non-Institutions: 9.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Torrent Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

480.62

480.62

480.62

480.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,557.88

10,539.05

9,485.4

9,770.61

Net Worth

12,038.5

11,019.67

9,966.02

10,251.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,715.74

11,776.52

13,442.04

11,448.86

yoy growth (%)

16.46

-12.39

17.4

14.93

Raw materials

-305.99

-48.24

-305.74

-234.69

As % of sales

2.23

0.4

2.27

2.04

Employee costs

-514.07

-521.76

-528.49

-465.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,814.38

1,583.24

1,545.9

1,375.53

Depreciation

-1,233.79

-1,179.85

-1,230.16

-1,111.14

Tax paid

-104.67

-258.33

692.24

-453.79

Working capital

795.93

106.28

-1,035.98

1,012.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.46

-12.39

17.4

14.93

Op profit growth

3.15

-5.58

11.91

25.98

EBIT growth

4.07

-5.56

10.04

35.86

Net profit growth

-69.07

7

34.32

113.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27,183.21

25,694.12

14,257.61

12,172.66

13,640.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27,183.21

25,694.12

14,257.61

12,172.66

13,640.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

344.32

381.85

235.04

141.81

177.59

View Annually Results

Torrent Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Torrent Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Sudhir U Mehta

Executive Chairman

Samir Mehta

Vice Chairman & M.D.

JINAL SUDHIRBHAI MEHTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Usha Sangwan

Independent Director

Ketan Dalal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Radhika Haribhakti

Nominee (Gujarat Govt)

MAMTA VERMA

Non Executive Director

Varun Mehta

Independent Director

A S Diwanji

Independent Director

Sunil Mathur

Whole Time Director

Jigish Bhogilal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Torrent Power Ltd

Summary

Torrent Power Limited is an integrated power utility and is one of largest private sector players in India having interests in power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power cables. It has a portfolio of coal based, gas based and renewable power plants with an aggregate operational generation capacity of 4,160 MW with a unique mix of coal based, gas based, and renewable power plants that use highly efficient power generation technologies. It has under-construction wind power plants aggregating to 1111 MW. It operates 249 km and 105 km 400kV double circuit transmission lines implemented by, for evacuating power generated at SUGEN (the 1147.5 MW gas based power plant near Surat in South Gujarat) and DGEN (the 1200 MW combined cycle gas based Power Plant at Dahej SEZ) plant to various off-take centres. Torrent Power distributes power to over 3 million customers annually in its distribution areas of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Dahej SEZ (Gujarat), in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) and in Agra (Uttar Pradesh). The cables unit of the company manufactures Power & Control Cables and is one of the market leaders in HT Power Cable segment with a manufacturing capability of up to 132 kV XLPE Cables.Torrent Power Ltd was incorporated on April 29, 2004 as a Private Limited Company with the name Torrent Power Trading Pvt. Ltd. In January 25, 2006, name of the company was changed to Torrent Power Private Ltd. In February 8, 2006, Company converted into Publ
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Torrent Power Ltd share price today?

The Torrent Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1476.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Torrent Power Ltd is ₹74416.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Torrent Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Torrent Power Ltd is 33.24 and 4.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Torrent Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Torrent Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Torrent Power Ltd is ₹971 and ₹2037 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Torrent Power Ltd?

Torrent Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.29%, 3 Years at 39.70%, 1 Year at 60.27%, 6 Month at 1.11%, 3 Month at -18.54% and 1 Month at -10.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Torrent Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Torrent Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.57 %
Institutions - 36.66 %
Public - 9.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

