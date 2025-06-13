iifl-logo
Torrent Power secures 300 MW wind project from SECI

13 Jun 2025 , 11:41 AM

Torrent Power Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that its 100% subsidiary Torrent Green Energy Private Limited has secured a 300 MW wind power project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under Wind Tranche-XVIII.

Torrent Power stated that it is planning investment of ₹2,650 Crore for successful execution of the stated project.

The company received the letter of award on June 11, 2025, as per its filing with the bourses. The deal was allotted following a competitive bidding process. The company will execute the project at an estimated tariff of ₹3.97 per unit.

Additionally, the business said that it plans to commission the project within 24 months from the signing of the power purchase agreement (PPA).

With this project, the company’s renewable capacity under development will expand to 3.3 Gwp. Torrent continues to expand its renewable portfolio in alignment with its sustainability commitments and the government’s target of achieving a non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Torrent Power posted a net profit of ₹1,059.60 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. This was 146.30% year-on-year against net profit of ₹430.20 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

At around 11.20 AM, Torrent Power was trading 1% higher at ₹1,412.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,398.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,419.70, and ₹1,389.90 respectively.

