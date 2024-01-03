iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

List of Share Market Articles

Featured articles

image

How To Judge Bank Nifty Movement?

bank Nifty is one of the important indices which comprises of the most liquid and large Indian Banking stocks. Lagging and leading behavior of Bank Nifty can help us to gauge the strength or weakness of the ongoing trend in Nifty.

Read More
image

Understanding the Implications of a Negative P/E Ratio for Investors

Learn what a negative P/E ratio means for investors and how it can impact investment decisions. Understand its causes and when it might signal risks or opportunities.

Read More
image

What are Dividends? Meaning, Types, How it Works

A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits distributed to its shareholders, typically in the form of cash, shares, or equivalents. Learn more at India Infoline.

Read More
image

Different Types of Dividends: Definition, Advantages & Disadvantages

Learn about dividends, the different types, and their advantages and disadvantages. Understand how they affect share prices with our insight's at India Infoline.

Read More
image

Difference Between NSDL and CDSL

The process of buying and selling shares is possible in India because of depositories and as an investor, it is important to know about the two functioning depositories.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

list of articles

image

What is an Anti-Dilution Provision?

Issue of new shares by a company can lead to the diminishing of the value of the ownership percentage of existing investors and stakeholders.

Read More
image

FOR WHOM IS A MARGIN TRADING FACILITY AVAILABLE

Do you know the requirements of margin trading? Obviously, if you want to operate and run a margin trading account, you need to be clear about the requirements of margin trading.

Read More
image

What is an Accredited Investor?

An investor must know about every type of investor to understand the stock market better. This blog will shed light on accredited investor meaning and how they affect the overall stock market.

Read More
image

What is 100% Equities Strategy?

Depending on investors' knowledge and the risk profile, investors choose asset classes that ensure good profits. Those who are deeply familiar with the equities market know that it is one asset class that can provide the highest returns.

Read More
image

What is the 130-30 Strategy?

Hedge funds often use long-short strategies to leverage stock market fluctuations. By holding both short and long positions, investors mitigate market risks in their portfolios and increase risk-adjusted returns.

Read More
image

What is Assimilation?

Assimilation is the absorption by the public of a new or secondary stock issuance after the underwriter has acquired it. Consider, a company offers a particular share as stocks through an initial public offering (IPO) or a secondary offer.

Read More
image

What is Schedule TO-T?

Schedule TO-T is a form that must be filed with the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) by any organization or entity that makes a tender offer for another company’s equity securities.

Read More
image

What is a Toehold purchase?

Mergers and acquisitions are currently trending in the financial markets. Global mergers and acquisitions hit a fresh high. More than sixty thousand deals were announced in 2021

Read More
image

What is Pure Play?

A difference of perspective on a stock amongst people enables continuous buying and selling.

Read More
image

What is Proxy Statement?

Investors invest in a company with a positive point of view, hoping that every managerial decision will be favourable and contribute to the company’s growth.

Read More
123

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.