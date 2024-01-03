bank Nifty is one of the important indices which comprises of the most liquid and large Indian Banking stocks. Lagging and leading behavior of Bank Nifty can help us to gauge the strength or weakness of the ongoing trend in Nifty.
Learn what a negative P/E ratio means for investors and how it can impact investment decisions. Understand its causes and when it might signal risks or opportunities.
A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits distributed to its shareholders, typically in the form of cash, shares, or equivalents. Learn more at India Infoline.
Learn about dividends, the different types, and their advantages and disadvantages. Understand how they affect share prices with our insight's at India Infoline.
The process of buying and selling shares is possible in India because of depositories and as an investor, it is important to know about the two functioning depositories.
Issue of new shares by a company can lead to the diminishing of the value of the ownership percentage of existing investors and stakeholders.
Do you know the requirements of margin trading? Obviously, if you want to operate and run a margin trading account, you need to be clear about the requirements of margin trading.
An investor must know about every type of investor to understand the stock market better. This blog will shed light on accredited investor meaning and how they affect the overall stock market.
Depending on investors' knowledge and the risk profile, investors choose asset classes that ensure good profits. Those who are deeply familiar with the equities market know that it is one asset class that can provide the highest returns.
Hedge funds often use long-short strategies to leverage stock market fluctuations. By holding both short and long positions, investors mitigate market risks in their portfolios and increase risk-adjusted returns.
Assimilation is the absorption by the public of a new or secondary stock issuance after the underwriter has acquired it. Consider, a company offers a particular share as stocks through an initial public offering (IPO) or a secondary offer.
Schedule TO-T is a form that must be filed with the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) by any organization or entity that makes a tender offer for another company’s equity securities.
Mergers and acquisitions are currently trending in the financial markets. Global mergers and acquisitions hit a fresh high. More than sixty thousand deals were announced in 2021
A difference of perspective on a stock amongst people enables continuous buying and selling.
Investors invest in a company with a positive point of view, hoping that every managerial decision will be favourable and contribute to the company’s growth.
