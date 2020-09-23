Top 5 Share Market Tips

Before your investment idea fructifies across the stock market, you must open a Demat Account and a Trading Account with a reliable stockbroker. You can start investing in shares only after you have a demat and a trading account. Once you open the accounts, you can consider the below tips to make profits in the share market:

1. Select companies with strong fundamentals:

The foremost share market tip is to conduct thorough market research about a company. You must look at various parameters, like market capitalisation, net income, growth in income, debt to equity ratio, price to earnings ratio and issuance of dividends, stock splits etc. Furthermore, you must understand the various technical terms while conducting market research.

2. Avoid succumbing to emotional investment decisions:

Share trading should be influenced by practical considerations like market movements and the company’s financial reports rather than emotional buying and selling. For instance, if there is a sudden crash in the stock market, many traders panic and immediately sell off their stocks. Rather, you should consider your overall investment objectives, listen to seasoned investors, conduct market research, and then make an informed decision. Furthermore, you should determine your entry and exit points before investing in shares. Once you reach the target, you must close your position.

3. Know which sectors to invest

Before investing, you should know which sectors will allow you to meet your investment objectives without getting overwhelmed by the overall market perception towards the performances of various sectors. According to market experts, while it is easy to decide the benchmark for investment in a bullish market, this key factor is missing in a bearish market. Experts suggest keeping a constant track of macroeconomic indicators and a stock’s relative strength before making investment decisions. As a rule of thumb, you must understand that the largest company in a particular sector is not always going to increase in its share price. Hence, it is important that you identify a sector and then analyse the companies within to find good stocks to invest in.

4. Remember stocks with low prices are not always profitable

As an investor, you might get tempted to invest in low-priced stocks. These stocks, also known as penny stocks, might appear profitable but also have large associated risks. You should understand that there must be a reason for their low price, especially their loss-making financial performance. A small-cap stock cannot suddenly transform into a mid-cap or large-cap stock without a corresponding improvement in its fundamentals. Hence, investment in penny stocks of companies with poor performances is most likely to result in high losses.

5. Select a trusted and reliable stockbroker

The last share market tip is to open a Demat Account in India with a trusted stockbroker. A reputed stockbroker can allow you to trade in various stock market options through a single Demat Account. You can also access features like a free trading account and brokerage cash backs, along with unique stock market tools and research reports.

Risks and Benefits of Investing in Share Market

Investing in the share market comes with both risks and benefits. There are numerous share market tips that potential investors need to weigh carefully.

Benefits of Investing in the Share Market

1. High Returns: The stock market has historically offered higher returns compared to other investment vehicles such as bonds or fixed deposits. It is possible to experience huge capital appreciation over time when investing in well-performing companies.

2. Ownership and Dividends: When buying shares, investors acquire ownership in a company. As the company grows and becomes more profitable, shareholders benefit from an increase in share value and may also receive dividends as a source of income.

3. Liquidity: The stock market is highly liquid, meaning investors can quickly buy or sell shares. This flexibility is beneficial for those who need access to cash immediately.

4. Diversification: Investment in a diversity of stocks in various industry groups helps reduce the overall risks associated with any of the individual investments. Diversification reduces the impact on the overall portfolio due to the poor performance of a particular stock.

5. Long-term Wealth Creation: Shares are an excellent means of raising long-term wealth, mainly surpassing other investment resources in the long run.

Risks of Investing in the Share Market

1. Market Volatility : The stock market is marked by its volatility; indeed, the price could change largely from day to day due to changes in economic conditions as well as company performance, leading to enormous losses when investments are not managed adequately.

2. Risk of Loss: There is always a risk that an investor may lose money, especially if they do not conduct thorough research or if they panic during market downturns. Poor investment choices can result in significant financial setbacks.

3. Emotional Investment Decision: An investor may act irrationally due to psychological factors like fear or greed, and this might ultimately affect his investment results negatively. Therefore one of the most important share market tips is that a disciplined approach to investing is very critical in mitigating this threat.

4. Costs and Fees: Investing in equities incurs costs such as fees on commissions and taxes related to capital gains and dividend income. These can negatively impact returns if not handled appropriately.

5. Economic Factors: External economic factors, which include inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical events, can negatively impact stock prices and the general performance of the market, making an investment even riskier for investors.