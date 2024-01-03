iifl-logo-icon 1
List of Commodities Articles

Featured articles

Difference Between Upstream & Downstream Oil Companies in India

India’s rapid economic growth has fueled an insatiable demand for oil and petroleum products as the world’s third largest oil consumer on the side of the US and China. India’s energy needs are met through a combination of domestic production and imports. This article analyses the crucial role played by upstream and downstream oil companies in satisfying India’s oil appetite today and powering future growth. […]

What is the Difference between Commodity and Equity

One of the key difference between equity and commodity is that one is more hedge or underlying driven and the other is more of trade driven.

How to Trade in Commodities Market

In India, the Commodities Market is fairly untapped and underdeveloped. Owing to the risk involved and the cyclical nature of commodities, investors refrain from venturing into this segment.

Role of Commodity Markets in India

The Indian financial market offers numerous ways, apart from equity, to invest, diversify and ensure a positively healthy portfolio. One such method is commodity trading.

Invest wise with Expert advice

list of articles

Understanding Margin Account

In the first half of 2021, India witnessed an investing boom. Furthermore, the number of retail investors has risen tremendously over the past few years.

What should be the minimum capital for commodity trading?

Diversification is the ultimate goal of any investor based on specific risk tolerating asset classes. Among numerous investment avenues, almost every risk-allocated portfolio has investments in commodities as they have an inverse relationship with equities and bonds.

How does the Commodity Market Work in India

One of the most interesting things to understand is how commodity market works. When we talk of the working of commodity market, we must understand that there are two distinct markets viz. the spot market and the derivatives market.

What is commodity transaction tax?

CTT shall be levied on non-agricultural commodities futures contracts at the same rate as on equity futures that is at 0.01% of the price of the trade

What Is A Bullion Market?

A bullion market is a market where traders trade in precious metals like gold and silver. A bullion market is a place where exchanges of gold and silver take place over the counter and in the futures market. Trading in bullions market is open 24 hours.

What Is Forward Markets Commission?

The Reserve Bank of India regulates the banking system, while Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates the securities market. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) regulates the insurance sector.

How To Trade And Earn On The NCDEX?

In India, there are two principal commodity exchanges, viz. the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). While the MCX is the clear leader in non-agricultural commodities like bullion, crude oil, and industrial metals, NCDEX leads in agricultural commodities trading.

How to trade on commodity spot prices

Among numerous ways investors can trade and earn profits, commodity trading is one of the most sophisticated and sought after ways. Commodity trading is a way for investors to buy and sell commodities related to metals, agriculture, energy and livestock.

What are the top Commodities Traded in India

Let us look at the top commodities in terms of volumes and value. Which are the best commodities to trade in India and the top commodities in India for trading in futures.

How to invest long term in commodities?

You can buy commodities in the spot market as well as the futures market. For example, you can either buy gold in the spot market and take delivery, or you can buy gold in the futures market and decide about the delivery before expiry.

123

