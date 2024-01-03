What are the top Commodities Traded in India

Let us look at the top commodities in terms of volumes and value. Which are the best commodities to trade in India and the top commodities in India for trading in futures. We shall typically focus on MCX high-volume commodities since it is the most liquid exchange of the two. We also focus on the most active commodities in terms of volumes traded and value traded and we shall take 2021 as the base to compute our rankings. Here is a quick look at the ranking of top commodities for 2021.

We look at top commodities under the following 10 categories.

Top Commodities by Volumes – Agri Products Top Commodities by Value – Agri Products Top Commodities by Volumes – Base Metals Top Commodities by Value – Base Metals Top Commodities by Volumes – Bullion Top Commodities by Value – Bullion Top Commodities by Volumes – Energy Top Commodities by Value – Energy Top Commodities by Volumes – Indices Top Commodities by Value – Indices

TOP COMMODITIES IN INDIA

We will use the tabular ranking of commodities by volumes and volumes and identify the top commodities for the year to date 2021.

In the table below we look at the most active Agro commodities by traded contracts on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES CPO 730973 7851491.11 44865.66 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES COTTON 323786 1848680.39 10563.89 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES MENTHA OIL 23609 101022.63 577.27 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES RUBBER 9447 15890.80 90.80 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES KAPAS 2834 7195.69 41.1

In the table below we look at the most active Agro commodities by traded value on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES CPO 730973 7851491.11 44865.66 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES COTTON 323786 1848680.39 10563.89 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES MENTHA OIL 23609 101022.63 577.27 FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES RUBBER 9447 15890.80 90.80v FUTCOM 2021 AGRO COMMODITIES KAPAS 2834 7195.69 41.12

In the table below we look at the most active Base Metal Contracts by traded contracts on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS COPPER 2987589 52518383.35 300105.05 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS NICKEL 1765229 35094967.03 200542.67 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS ZINC 1440822 16456942.06 94039.67 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS ALUMINIUM 713385 6768815.23 38678.94 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS LEAD 608054 5174924.23 29571.00 OPT-OUT 2021 BASE METALS COPPER 671 12169.06 69.54 OPT OUTv 2021 BASE METALS ZINC 2 21.84 0.12

In the table below we look at the most active Base Metal Contracts by traded value on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS COPPER 2987589 52518383.35 300105.05 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS NICKEL 1765229 35094967.03 200542.67 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS ZINC 1440822 16456942.06 94039.67 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS ALUMINIUM 713385 6768815.23 38678.94 FUTCOM 2021 BASE METALS LEAD 608054 5174924.23 29571.00 OPTFUT 2021 BASE METALS COPPER 671 12169.06 69.54 OPTFUT 2021 BASE METALS ZINC 2 21.84 0.12

In the table below we look at the most active Bullion Contracts by traded contracts on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 BULLION SILVERMIC 33618627 23019578.14 131540.45 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLD PETAL 10408919 490992.75 2805.67 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION SILVERM 9489668 32481320.60 185607.55 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLDM 4566208 21620069.83 123543.26 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION SILVER 3156891 64741130.30 369949.32 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLD 1601667 76024519.73 434425.83 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLDGUINEA 1267930 482172.12 2755.27 OPT-OUT 2021 BULLION GOLD 215708 10454344.92 59739.11 OPT-OUT 2021 BULLION SILVER 111566 2288548.96 13077.42 OPT-OUT 2021 BULLION SILVERM 5739 19184.55 109.63 OPTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLDM 372 1869.62 10.68

In the table below we look at the most active Bullion Contracts by traded value on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLD 1601667 76024519.73 434425.83 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION SILVER 3156891 64741130.30 369949.32 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION SILVERM 9489668 32481320.60 185607.55 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION SILVERMIC 33618627 23019578.14 131540.45 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLDM 4566208 21620069.83 123543.26 OPTFUT 2021 BULLION GOLD 215708 10454344.92 59739.11 OPTFUT 2021 BULLION SILVER 111566 2288548.96 13077.42 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLD PETAL 10408919 490992.75 2805.67 FUTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLDGUINEA 1267930 482172.12 2755.27 OPTFUT 2021 BULLION SILVERM 5739 19184.55 109.63 OPTCOM 2021 BULLION GOLDM 372 1869.62 10.68

In the table below we look at the most active Energy Contracts by traded contracts on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 ENERGY NATURAL GAS 30682294 89000348.30 508573.42 FUTCOM 2021 ENERGY CRUDEOIL 13152573 62197891.09 355416.52 OPTFUT 2021 ENERGY CRUDEOIL 6158394 31793388.00 181676.50

In the table below we look at the most active Energy Contracts by traded value on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTCOM 2021 ENERGY NATURAL GAS 30682294 89000348.30 508573.42 FUTCOM 2021 ENERGY CRUDEOIL 13152573 62197891.09 355416.52 OPTFUT 2021 ENERGY CRUDEOIL 6158394 31793388.00 181676.50

In the table below we look at the most active Commodity Indices by traded contracts on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTIDX 2021 INDEX MCXBULLDEX 480195 3563750.77 20364.29 FUTIDX 2021 INDEX MCXMETLDEX 261648 1956626.14 11180.7

In the table below we look at the most active Commodity Indices by traded value on the MCX for the year to date 2021. Here is the top commodities ranking of the category.

Instrument Type Year Segment Commodity Traded Contract(Lots) Total Value (Lacs) Avg Daily Turnover (Lacs) FUTIDX 2021 INDEX MCXBULLDEX 480195 3563750.77 20364.29 FUTIDX 2021 INDEX MCXMETLDEX 261648 1956626.14 11180.7

Commodities for Beginners

Commodity futures and options can be traded on Indian commodity bourses like MCX, NCDEX, NSE, and BSE. Normally, commodity trading is predominantly done by those with existing exposure to an underlying. However, speculation is also quite common in the commodity markets. For beginners, the most recommended approach is to stick to the most liquid contracts in bullion or energy that are liquid.

One more option that beginners have is to trade the two commodity indices of bullion and base metals. The advantage with indices is that beginners don’t have to take on too much risk of individual commodity price fluctuations.

How does the Commodity Market Work in India?

In the Indian context, the commodity spot market and the commodity futures market trade distinct from one another. For example, the commodity spot market is normally under the control of the state governments or in specific cases of the agricultural ministry. The commodity futures and options market is regulated by SEBI. Even in options, the more liquidity contracts are the options on commodity futures rather than on spot commodities.

In India, markets exist for actual physical delivery through warehouses as well as for speculative trading. However, speculative traders have to square off their positions ahead of the physical expiry deadline otherwise margins may go up sharply. Commodity contracts also go through cycles like in the equity F&O market. Commodity derivatives are settled by actual physical delivery and also on a cash basis.