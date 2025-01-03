Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
7322.2Low
7387.97High
7278.42Low
7399.25High
7146.02Low
7511.02High
0Low
8259.19High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
2
Bearish Moving Average
14
5 Day
7352.2
10 Day
7342
12 Day
7340.6
20 Day
7337
PIVOT
First Resistance
7431.31
First Support
7317.36
Second Resistance
7472.25
Second Support
7244.35
Third Resistance
7545.26
Third Support
7203.41
RSI
54.77
MACD Single Line
-1.45
MFI
-
MACD
2.58
First Resistance
7431.31
Second Resistance
7472.25
Third Resistance
7545.26
First Support
7317.36
Second Support
7244.35
Third Support
7203.41
RSI
54.77
MFI
-
MACD Single Line
-1.45
MACD
2.58
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.