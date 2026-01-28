iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

28 Jan 2026 , 07:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Vodafone Idea: The business posted a steady improvement in its performance during the quarter ended December 2025. The company reported that its net loss for the period narrowed sequentially to ₹5,286 Crore as compared to ₹5,524 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue registered a 1.10% y-o-y growth at ₹11,323 Crore.

ONGC: The company said that it has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea in association with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. The order includes the construction of two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) to bolster India’s energy logistics and supply chain resilience. 

Marico: The business announced that it posted a net profit of ₹460 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. Revenue for the period was reported at ₹3,537 Crore as compared to street estimate of ₹3,520 Crore. Its EBITDA for the period came in at ₹592 Crore. The street estimates pegged ₹587 Crore.

Life Insurance Corporation: The insurance business said that it has subscribed to 5.12 Lakh debentures of Bajaj Finance Limited. Face value per debenture is ₹1 Lakh, aggregate value of this transaction is ₹5,120 Crore, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges. This is not a related party transaction for the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The business announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth ₹242.50 Crore. The contract underlines overhead electrification (OHE) upgradation work for South Central Railway.

