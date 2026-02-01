Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Ltd reported a strong financial performance for the December quarter of FY26, supported by healthy shipment volumes, operating leverage, and improved network efficiency.

The company’s net profit for the quarter rose 58.4% year on year to ₹39.6 crore, compared with ₹25 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 18% year on year to ₹2,804 crore during the quarter, up from ₹2,378 crore in the year ago period, reflecting sustained growth across core logistics segments.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation more than doubled to ₹208.5 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹103 crore reported a year earlier. Operating margin improved to 7.4% during the quarter, compared with 4.3% in the same period last year, driven by higher scale benefits and better cost absorption.

The company said its Part Truck Load business crossed the 500,000 metric tonne milestone for the first time, marking a key operational achievement. PTL volumes grew 23% year on year, supported by consistent sales execution and stable service quality, even as network volumes expanded sharply during the quarter.

Delhivery also assessed the financial impact of the recently notified Labour Codes, which consolidate multiple existing labour laws into a unified framework.

The assessment resulted in an increase in gratuity and leave related liabilities amounting to ₹20.86 crore. This amount has been classified as an exceptional item in the company’s consolidated financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

The company said it continues to closely monitor regulatory developments and will evaluate any additional impact once the final rules and effective dates are formally notified.

Separately, Delhivery announced that its Chairman Deepak Kapoor has stepped down from the company’s board. Deepak Kapoor joined Delhivery’s board in 2017 and has been associated with the company’s growth and strategic direction over the past several years.

