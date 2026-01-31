Godfrey Phillips India Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 9% to ₹343.3 Crore

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported a steady financial performance for the December quarter of FY26, with profit growth supported by strong revenue expansion, even as operating margins moderated during the period.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹343.3 crore for the quarter, reflecting a year on year increase of 8.7 percent compared with ₹315.8 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose sharply by 15 percent year on year to ₹1,828 crore, up from ₹1,588 crore in the year ago period, driven by higher cigarette volumes and stable pricing across its core product portfolio.

Operating earnings remained positive, with EBITDA increasing by 5.2 percent year on year to ₹380 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹361.2 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

EBITDA margin declined to 20.8 percent from 22.7 percent in the year ago quarter, reflecting pressure from higher raw material costs, increased employee related expenses, and elevated excise duties during the period.

The cigarettes, tobacco, and related products segment continued to be the primary contributor to the company’s performance, accounting for more than 99 percent of total revenue and the majority of operating profit.

The company’s other business segment remained relatively small in size but reported an improvement in profitability on a year on year basis during the quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Godfrey Phillips reported consolidated revenue of ₹5,635 crore, compared with ₹4,879.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine month period rose to ₹1,004.6 crore, up from ₹792.7 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year, reflecting sustained earnings momentum.

On the corporate governance front, the board approved the appointment of Marco Mariotti as an additional non executive director, representing the interests of Philip Morris Global Brands Inc, subject to shareholder approval.

The company reiterated that the impact of the newly implemented labour codes continues to remain immaterial on its financial performance. Godfrey Phillips India had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹17 per equity share for FY26, which has already been paid to shareholders.

