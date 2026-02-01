iifl-logo

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

1 Feb 2026 , 10:27 AM

GAIL (India) Ltd announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY26, reporting a weaker performance marked by a decline in revenue and operating profitability.

The company’s standalone net profit for the December quarter declined 27.6% year on year to ₹1,602.6 crore, compared with ₹2,212.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter slipped 2.7% year on year to ₹34,075.8 crore, down from ₹35,031.2 crore recorded in the year ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 17% year on year to ₹2,655.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹3,190.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating margin for the quarter contracted to 7.8%, compared with 9.1% in the year ago period, reflecting pressure on profitability across business segments.

Earnings before interest and tax from the Transmission Services business, which includes natural gas and LPG transmission, declined marginally on a sequential basis to ₹1,506 crore from ₹1,541 crore in the September quarter.

The Natural Gas Marketing segment reported a sharp decline in profitability, with EBIT falling 34% quarter on quarter to ₹853.2 crore, compared with ₹1,304 crore in the previous quarter.

The Petrochemicals business continued to remain under pressure, with EBIT loss widening to ₹482.6 crore in Q3 FY26 from an EBIT loss of ₹299.24 crore reported in the September quarter.

On the shareholder returns front, the board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2025–26. The company has fixed February 5 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend payout.

