Dec-25 core sector grows 3.72%, with strong traction in 2 months

CORE SECTOR GROWTH – BIG STORY IN A NUTSHELL
Core sector (Infrastructure) growth for December 2025 came in at 3.72%. The reason this growth is special is that just 2 months back in October 2025, the core sector output had contracted by -0.06%. The November output had been reported at 1.76% a month ago, but has now been upgraded to 2.07%. On top of that the December 2025 core sector growth has come in at 3.72%, which shows a sharp turnaround in infrastructure output.
Why does this number matter to an investor? There are 3 reasons, why you must pay attention to the core sector growth. Firstly, strong core sector growth means that the government is investing in capex, which is a positive signal. Secondly, core sector is around 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), so both IIP and GDP should benefit. Lastly, a turnaround in core sector growth is normally positive for infrastructure stocks in the stock market. By infrastructure we mean stocks in capital goods, construction, etc.
A quick word on what is core sector, so you are able to appreciate its importance better. It is a basket of 8 infrastructure sectors; Coal Mining, Oil Extraction, Oil Refinery Products, Natural Gas, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity. The list is self-explicit. While core sector is overtly tilted towards fossil fuels, these 8 sectors surely represent the building blocks of the Indian economy. That is why you must closely look at core sector trends.
TRENDS IN CORE SECTOR GROWTH – LAST ONE YEAR
The table captures breakdown of the 3.72% yoy core sector growth for December 2025 across 8 infrastructure baskets. Previous data points have been revised, appropriately.
|Months
|Overall (%)
|Coal (%)
|Crude (%)
|Natural Gas (%)
|Refinery (%)
|Fertilizers (%)
|Steel (%)
|Cement (%)
|Electricity (%)
|Dec-24
|5.09
|5.29
|0.65
|-1.76
|2.83
|1.67
|7.31
|10.32
|6.17
|Jan-25
|5.08
|4.64
|-1.14
|-1.51
|8.31
|2.96
|4.73
|14.31
|2.28
|Feb-25
|3.36
|1.65
|-5.17
|-6.04
|0.75
|10.24
|6.85
|10.71
|3.63
|Mar-25
|4.51
|1.64
|-1.90
|-12.74
|0.20
|8.83
|8.69
|12.22
|7.49
|Apr-25
|0.99
|3.46
|-2.75
|-0.94
|-4.50
|-4.16
|4.38
|6.34
|1.75
|May-25
|1.19
|2.76
|-1.80
|-3.56
|1.06
|-5.89
|7.44
|9.65
|-4.71
|Jun-25
|2.20
|-6.81
|-1.21
|-2.77
|3.36
|-1.19
|9.71
|8.16
|-1.21
|Jul-25
|3.75
|-12.27
|-1.31
|-3.21
|-1.12
|2.02
|16.58
|11.57
|3.72
|Aug-25
|6.53
|11.36
|2.38
|-2.20
|2.99
|4.58
|13.55
|5.36
|4.15
|Sep-25
|3.28
|-1.19
|-1.25
|-3.83
|-3.65
|1.63
|14.36
|4.98
|3.09
|Oct-25
|-0.06
|-8.55
|-1.21
|-5.04
|4.58
|7.38
|5.92
|5.18
|-6.93
|Nov-25
|2.07
|2.10
|-3.25
|-2.51
|-0.94
|5.58
|6.72
|14.58
|-1.52
|Dec-25
|3.72
|3.58
|-5.65
|-4.35
|-1.01
|4.08
|6.85
|13.46
|5.34
Data Source: DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)
In December 2025, 5 out of 8 core sectors saw positive growth and 3 saw negative growth. In the core sector basket, refinery products has highest weightage of 28.04%, followed by electricity at 19.85% and steel 17.92%. Of these 3 sectors, refining contracted by -1.01%, Steel grew +6.85%, and electricity grew +5.34% in December 2025.
FIVE KEY TAKEAWAYS FOR INVESTORS FROM THE DEC-25 CORE SECTOR NUMBERS
What are some of the signals we picked up from the core sector data?
Let us finally look at what are the sectors that investors should look at with the core sector output for December 2025 being published.
CORE SECTOR OUTPUT – SOME INVESTMENT SIGNALS
What should investors read from the December 2025 core sector data? Here are some quick investment takeaways.
Overall, it is a positive core sector story in December 2025. More importantly, investors have a lot of positive takeaways from the core sector numbers.
|LLM Summary
The core sector output has shown a clear positive signal in the last 2 months, largely arising from revival in domestic output, better demand expectations, and supported by government capex during this period. That is surely adding up positively for core sector.
For equity investors, there is a clear message from the core sector data. It signals positive growth traction for capital goods, construction, and infrastructure stocks. Also, the core sector is throwing up some interesting ideas ahead of the Union Budget.
