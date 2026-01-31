iifl-logo

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

31 Jan 2026 , 06:04 PM

Birla Corporation Ltd announced its financial results for the December quarter of FY26, reporting growth in profitability and operating earnings even as topline performance remained under pressure.

The company reported a net profit of ₹52.8 crore for the third quarter, marking a year on year increase of 69.2% compared with ₹31.2 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 4.2% year on year to ₹2,158.7 crore, compared with ₹2,256.7 crore in the December quarter last year, reflecting pricing pressure and subdued realisations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 18% year on year to ₹292.5 crore, up from ₹247.7 crore reported in Q3 of the previous financial year. Operating margin improved to 13.5% during the quarter, compared with 11% in the year ago period, supported by better cost control and improved operating efficiency.

The company reported exceptional items amounting to ₹21.2 crore during the quarter, linked to the implementation of the new labour codes. In the cement division, Birla Corporation said demand showed a strong recovery in the December quarter, led primarily by the business to business segment.

The company noted that prices in the non trade or B2B segment remained soft during the quarter. In response, Birla Corporation continued to focus on its strategy of increasing sales of blended and premium cement products in the business to consumer segment to support margins.

In the jute division, the company highlighted near term challenges related to the supply of raw jute. Supply constraints are being driven by restrictions on imports from Bangladesh and the 45 day cap on inventory imposed by the Jute Commissioner’s office. The company said these factors could further tighten raw jute availability and lead to an increase in input prices in the coming period.

