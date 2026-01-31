NALCO Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 1.8% to ₹1,595.15 Crore

National Aluminium Company Ltd announced its consolidated financial results for the December quarter of FY26, reporting steady growth in profit and revenue on both year on year and sequential bases.

The PSU reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,595.15 crore for Q3 FY26, reflecting a year on year increase of 1.8% compared with ₹1,566.32 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit rose 11.6% from ₹1,429.94 crore reported in the September quarter, supported by improved operational performance.

Revenue for the December quarter increased 1.5% year on year to ₹4,730.95 crore, compared with ₹4,662.22 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 10.2% from ₹4,292.34 crore, reflecting higher realisations and better volumes during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 13.2% quarter on quarter to ₹2,179 crore, up from ₹1,926 crore in the September quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 46.1% in Q3 FY26 from 44.9% in the previous quarter, indicating enhanced operating efficiency.

Performance during the quarter was supported by strength across the company’s core business segments. The aluminium segment reported revenue of ₹3,461.50 crore and delivered a segment profit of ₹1,582.41 crore during the quarter. The chemicals segment also recorded a healthy performance, with revenue of ₹1,656.78 crore and a segment profit of ₹512.94 crore.

On the shareholder returns front, the Board of Directors approved the payment of a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025–26.

The dividend represents 90% of the face value of ₹5 per equity share on the paid up equity share capital of ₹918.32 crore. The company has fixed Friday, February 6, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the second interim dividend. The second interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before March 1, 2026, as per the company’s exchange filing.

