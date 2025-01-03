iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty India Consumption

NiftyConsumption SHARE PRICE

11,668.5

(-14.89)negative-bottom arrow(-0.12%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

11,724.54

Prev. Close

11,683.4

Market Cap.

70,28,853.92

Div Yield

0.92

PE

48.09

PB

48.09

11,651.29

11,733.75

Performance

One Week (%)

2.92

One Month (%)

1.24

One Year (%)

22.71

YTD (%)

15.29

NiftyConsumption LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,335.95

2,348.95

2,322.15

13,54,820

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

4,859.45

4,785.75

3,41,769

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

5,385.7

5,270.75

8,36,662

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.7

2,237.95

2,198.05

10,11,390

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

7,493.05

7,280.1

9,40,061

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.95

395.45

82,50,296

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

939.45

941.9

926

18,31,767

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,298.35

7,437.55

7,280

1,80,519

Titan Company Ltd

3,451.65

3,481.95

3,377.95

16,28,594

Havells India Ltd

1,700

1,721.2

1,690.3

4,82,126

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,934.25

12,049.8

11,787.95

7,01,269

DLF Ltd

828.05

839.85

824.15

21,24,806

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,482.95

2,514

2,467.5

7,66,521

United Spirits Ltd

1,682.45

1,700

1,666.45

6,47,115

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,598.85

1,617

1,593.3

36,69,363

Adani Power Ltd

520.45

532.25

518.05

29,54,097

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,025.5

9,085

8,880

4,02,042

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,116.65

1,122

1,090.35

58,33,297

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.2

654

640.8

36,14,949

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,466.2

4,563.95

4,440

7,01,987

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,025.2

4,165.9

3,820

92,83,718

Zomato Ltd

272.85

285

271.5

4,82,13,406

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Share Price

