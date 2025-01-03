₹11,668.5
(-14.89)(-0.12%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹11,724.54
Prev. Close
₹11,683.4
Market Cap.
₹70,28,853.92
Div Yield
0.92
PE
48.09
PB
48.09
₹11,651.29
₹11,733.75
Performance
One Week (%)
2.92
One Month (%)
1.24
One Year (%)
22.71
YTD (%)
15.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
DLF Ltd
828.05
839.85
824.15
21,24,806
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,482.95
2,514
2,467.5
7,66,521
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Adani Power Ltd
520.45
532.25
518.05
29,54,097
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,116.65
1,122
1,090.35
58,33,297
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.2
654
640.8
36,14,949
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,466.2
4,563.95
4,440
7,01,987
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,025.2
4,165.9
3,820
92,83,718
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.