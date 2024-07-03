Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹18,412
Prev. Close₹18,397.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹56,420.69
Day's High₹18,700
Day's Low₹17,910.05
52 Week's High₹19,148.9
52 Week's Low₹5,782.85
Book Value₹279.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,08,351.97
P/E0
EPS27.68
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.96
11.91
11.87
11.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,382.34
1,154.49
910.39
690.61
Net Worth
1,394.3
1,166.4
922.26
702.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,484.41
5,674.6
3,671.49
2,210.21
yoy growth (%)
31.89
54.55
66.11
34.37
Raw materials
-6,783.06
-5,061.89
-3,180.53
-1,872.13
As % of sales
90.62
89.2
86.62
84.7
Employee costs
-162.22
-125.49
-108.73
-68.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
200.36
206.16
142.4
82.32
Depreciation
-50.72
-38.46
-31.78
-14.34
Tax paid
-49.41
-54.19
-31.8
-25.32
Working capital
48.22
69.49
113.53
61.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.89
54.55
66.11
34.37
Op profit growth
3.9
34
87.93
25.7
EBIT growth
-0.66
30.74
85.84
26.32
Net profit growth
-0.66
37.39
94.02
30.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
17,690.9
12,192.01
10,697.08
6,448.17
4,400.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17,690.9
12,192.01
10,697.08
6,448.17
4,400.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.8
7.23
3.81
1.58
5.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sunil Vachani
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Atul B Lall
Independent Director
Poornima Shenoy
Independent Director
Manuji Zarabi
Independent Director
MANOJ MAHESHWARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Kumar.
Independent Director
Keng Tsung Kuo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rakesh Mohan
Independent Director
Arun Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
Summary
Dixon Technologies (India) Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 2, 2017. The Company is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets. Its diversified product portfolio includes (i) consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) home appliances like washing machines; (iii) lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights, down lighters and CFL bulbs; (iv) mobile phones and (v) CCTV & Digital Video Recorders (DVRs). The Company provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of Set Top Boxes, Mobile Phones and LED TV Panels. The Company is a fully integrated end-to-end product and solution suite to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ranging from global sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. It is also a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) of lighting products, LED TVs and semi-automatic washing machines in India. As an ODM, the company develops and designs products in-house at its R&D centre. The Company manufactures and supplies these products to well-known companies in India who in turn distribute these products under their own brands.In 1994, the Company commenced manufacture of colour televisions. In 1996, it established manufacturing facility at Noida I. In 2007, the Company commenced manufacturing of LCD TVs.In 2008, the company entered the lighting products vertical with manufactu
The Dixon Technologies India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18037.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is ₹108351.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is 0 and 65.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dixon Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is ₹5782.85 and ₹19148.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dixon Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.66%, 3 Years at 49.40%, 1 Year at 189.69%, 6 Month at 45.45%, 3 Month at 35.08% and 1 Month at 9.08%.
