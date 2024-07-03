Summary

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 2, 2017. The Company is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets. Its diversified product portfolio includes (i) consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) home appliances like washing machines; (iii) lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights, down lighters and CFL bulbs; (iv) mobile phones and (v) CCTV & Digital Video Recorders (DVRs). The Company provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of Set Top Boxes, Mobile Phones and LED TV Panels. The Company is a fully integrated end-to-end product and solution suite to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ranging from global sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. It is also a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) of lighting products, LED TVs and semi-automatic washing machines in India. As an ODM, the company develops and designs products in-house at its R&D centre. The Company manufactures and supplies these products to well-known companies in India who in turn distribute these products under their own brands.In 1994, the Company commenced manufacture of colour televisions. In 1996, it established manufacturing facility at Noida I. In 2007, the Company commenced manufacturing of LCD TVs.In 2008, the company entered the lighting products vertical with manufactu

