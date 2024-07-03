iifl-logo-icon 1
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Share Price

18,037.25
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18,412
  • Day's High18,700
  • 52 Wk High19,148.9
  • Prev. Close18,397.65
  • Day's Low17,910.05
  • 52 Wk Low 5,782.85
  • Turnover (lac)56,420.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value279.54
  • EPS27.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,08,351.97
  • Div. Yield0.03
  • Open10,821.5
  • Day's High10,976.6
  • Spot10,975
  • Prev. Close10,994.75
  • Day's Low10,745.75
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot100
  • OI(Chg %)-74,100 (-21.17%)
  • Roll Over%13.54
  • Roll Cost1.57
  • Traded Vol.5,61,500 (-40.15%)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

18,412

Prev. Close

18,397.65

Turnover(Lac.)

56,420.69

Day's High

18,700

Day's Low

17,910.05

52 Week's High

19,148.9

52 Week's Low

5,782.85

Book Value

279.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,08,351.97

P/E

0

EPS

27.68

Divi. Yield

0.03

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dixon Partners with Cellecor to Boost 'Make in India' Refrigeration Manufacturing

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

With this tie up, Dixon Electro Manufacturing would now spread its footprint in the refrigerator market, reaching more household across India.

Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit skyrockets 265% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:39 PM

After accounting for the extraordinary gain, the company's net profit in Q2FY25 climbed 109% year-over-year to ₹236 Crores. 

Dixon Technologies Partners with ASUS India to Manufacture Notebooks

16 Sep 2024|04:02 PM

The partnership aims to boost the production of IT products, particularly notebooks, as part of the growing collaboration between Dixon Technologies and global tech brands.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Dixon Technologies gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Aditya infotech

11 Sep 2024|03:19 PM

Dixon Technologies (India) announced in July that it intended to sell its whole 50% stake in the joint venture business to Aditya Infotech.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.88%

Non-Promoter- 45.83%

Institutions: 45.83%

Non-Institutions: 21.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.96

11.91

11.87

11.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,382.34

1,154.49

910.39

690.61

Net Worth

1,394.3

1,166.4

922.26

702.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,484.41

5,674.6

3,671.49

2,210.21

yoy growth (%)

31.89

54.55

66.11

34.37

Raw materials

-6,783.06

-5,061.89

-3,180.53

-1,872.13

As % of sales

90.62

89.2

86.62

84.7

Employee costs

-162.22

-125.49

-108.73

-68.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

200.36

206.16

142.4

82.32

Depreciation

-50.72

-38.46

-31.78

-14.34

Tax paid

-49.41

-54.19

-31.8

-25.32

Working capital

48.22

69.49

113.53

61.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.89

54.55

66.11

34.37

Op profit growth

3.9

34

87.93

25.7

EBIT growth

-0.66

30.74

85.84

26.32

Net profit growth

-0.66

37.39

94.02

30.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

17,690.9

12,192.01

10,697.08

6,448.17

4,400.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17,690.9

12,192.01

10,697.08

6,448.17

4,400.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.8

7.23

3.81

1.58

5.2

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sunil Vachani

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Atul B Lall

Independent Director

Poornima Shenoy

Independent Director

Manuji Zarabi

Independent Director

MANOJ MAHESHWARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Kumar.

Independent Director

Keng Tsung Kuo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rakesh Mohan

Independent Director

Arun Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

Summary

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 2, 2017. The Company is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets. Its diversified product portfolio includes (i) consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) home appliances like washing machines; (iii) lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights, down lighters and CFL bulbs; (iv) mobile phones and (v) CCTV & Digital Video Recorders (DVRs). The Company provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of Set Top Boxes, Mobile Phones and LED TV Panels. The Company is a fully integrated end-to-end product and solution suite to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ranging from global sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. It is also a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) of lighting products, LED TVs and semi-automatic washing machines in India. As an ODM, the company develops and designs products in-house at its R&D centre. The Company manufactures and supplies these products to well-known companies in India who in turn distribute these products under their own brands.In 1994, the Company commenced manufacture of colour televisions. In 1996, it established manufacturing facility at Noida I. In 2007, the Company commenced manufacturing of LCD TVs.In 2008, the company entered the lighting products vertical with manufactu
Company FAQs

What is the Dixon Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Dixon Technologies India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18037.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dixon Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is ₹108351.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is 0 and 65.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dixon Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dixon Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is ₹5782.85 and ₹19148.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dixon Technologies India Ltd?

Dixon Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.66%, 3 Years at 49.40%, 1 Year at 189.69%, 6 Month at 45.45%, 3 Month at 35.08% and 1 Month at 9.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dixon Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dixon Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.89 %
Institutions - 45.83 %
Public - 21.28 %

