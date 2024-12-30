Dixon Partners with Cellecor to Boost 'Make in India' Refrigeration Manufacturing

Dixon Electro Manufacturing, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cellecor Gadgets Ltd to manufacture refrigerators and its accessories.

This alliance marks one step in the progress of local production of refrigeration and is aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and focuses on the increasing demand by Indian consumers for quality home appliances.

Cellecor Gadgets also deals with a large section of consumer electronics, mobile phones, smart TVs, and soundbars, smartwatches, and home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditions.

With this tie up, Dixon Electro Manufacturing would now spread its footprint in the refrigerator market, reaching more household across India.

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, said, “This is a strategic approach to address the changing and evolving needs of Indian customers while supporting the local ecosystem of manufacturing.”

Dixon Technologies is a leading established player in consumer electronics as well as home appliances portfolio that includes LED TVs, washing machines, lighting products, mobile phones, wearables, and telecom hardware.

This comprises reverse logistics and specialisation in the refurbishment of LED TV panels through repair. It further underlines a strong commitment toward sustainability in the tech world.