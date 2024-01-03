GST Calculator

How to Calculate GST?

GST calculation involves identifying applicable tax rates, applying those rates on the taxable value and computing state-wise and central GST components. The steps are:

Step 1: Identify whether the product or service attracts GST or is exempted. Also identify the applicable tax slab – 0%, 5%, 12%, 18% or 28%.

Step 2: Determine the taxable value. If it is a product, assess the net price of goods charged. If it is a service, ascertain the net value charged.

Step 3: Apply the GST rate slab to the taxable value and calculate the total GST amount payable.

Step 4: Divide the total GST into CGST, SGST equally if it is an intra-state supply or as IGST if it is an inter-state supply.

Step 5: Add any applicable cess over and above GST on certain goods like aerated drinks, luxury cars etc.

Let us understand GST calculation with an example:

Raj sold goods worth ₹100,000 to a dealer in Maharashtra. GST rate applicable on the product is 18%.

Taxable value = ₹100,000

CGST = SGST = 18% of 100,000 = ₹18,000

Total GST = CGST + SGST = 18,000 + 18,000 = ₹36,000

So the total GST payable on ₹100,000 is ₹36,000