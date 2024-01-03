Taxable Amount
Goods and Services Tax (GST) is an indirect tax system implemented in India to replace multiple cascading taxes levied by the central and state governments. It is a comprehensive, multi-stage, destination-based tax applied on every value addition.
To calculate GST, you need to understand the tax components under GST, GST calculation formula, and use a GST calculator for ease of computation. In this guide, we’ll understand everything about GST calculators to help you correctly compute GST on goods and services.
GST or Goods and Services Tax is an indirect tax regime introduced in India from 1st July 2017. It replaced multiple indirect taxes levied on goods and services by the Indian Central and State governments.
GST unified the indirect tax system in India by subsuming nearly all indirect taxes like excise duty, VAT, service tax, entry tax, etc. It is levied on every value addition and aims to avoid cascading of taxes i.e. avoid tax on tax.
GST is levied on the supply of goods and services right from manufacturing to the final sale to consumers. Credit for taxes paid on inputs at every stage of production can be availed for paying output GST.
There are 3 tax components under GST:
In addition, certain goods attract an additional cess tax over and above the GST rates.
GST calculator is a tool that helps quick and error-free computation of Goods and Services Tax on a transaction. It is an online tool available on various websites including government and private portals.
The user needs to enter details like:
Based on this data, the calculator computes GST payable by breaking it up into CGST, SGST & IGST automatically. Some GST calculators also allow you to factor in previous input taxes paid
GST calculators are very handy tools for quick and accurate calculation of GST liability on transactions without any manual errors. They are designed considering varied users like taxpayers, accountants, businesses etc.
GST calculation involves identifying applicable tax rates, applying those rates on the taxable value and computing state-wise and central GST components. The steps are:
Step 1: Identify whether the product or service attracts GST or is exempted. Also identify the applicable tax slab – 0%, 5%, 12%, 18% or 28%.
Step 2: Determine the taxable value. If it is a product, assess the net price of goods charged. If it is a service, ascertain the net value charged.
Step 3: Apply the GST rate slab to the taxable value and calculate the total GST amount payable.
Step 4: Divide the total GST into CGST, SGST equally if it is an intra-state supply or as IGST if it is an inter-state supply.
Step 5: Add any applicable cess over and above GST on certain goods like aerated drinks, luxury cars etc.
Let us understand GST calculation with an example:
Raj sold goods worth ₹100,000 to a dealer in Maharashtra. GST rate applicable on the product is 18%.
Taxable value = ₹100,000
CGST = SGST = 18% of 100,000 = ₹18,000
Total GST = CGST + SGST = 18,000 + 18,000 = ₹36,000
So the total GST payable on ₹100,000 is ₹36,000
The formula to manually calculate overall GST liability is:
Total GST = (Taxable Value x GST Rate in %) + Cess (if applicable)
Total GST = CGST + SGST (for intra-state supply) or IGST (for inter-state supply)
CGST = SGST = (Taxable Value x GST Rate / 2)
IGST = Taxable Value x GST Rate
Let’s understand this further for products and services:
Taxable Value: Higher of transaction value or MRP
CGST = SGST = (Taxable value x GST rate applicable / 2)
Total GST = CGST + SGST + Cess (if applicable)
Taxable Value: Invoice value or value determined as per Point of Taxation of Services
CGST = SGST = (Taxable value x GST rate applicable / 2)
Total GST = CGST + SGST + Cess (if applicable)
IIFL GST calculator is a useful tool to calculate your total GST liability in a simplified manner.
Follow these steps to use IIFL’s GST calculator:
Using this GST calculator, you can easily compute GST hassle-free without any manual errors. This helps you determine the correct GST liability on your sales/purchases.
Here are some useful benefits of using online GST calculator:
GST calculators make life simpler for all users that need to deal with GST – right from taxpayers, tax practitioners, consultants, accountants to large enterprises. It supports better decision making and planning around taxes.
Yes, many online calculators allow you to enter previous GST rates as applicable in past tax periods. This helps ascertain GST liability for past invoices also.
Most GST calculators are focused on domestic transactions. However, some may allow selection of ‘import’ or ‘export’ as type of transaction and accordingly calculate IGST for imports or export duties.
Yes, many GST calculators allow users to download PDFs of tax calculations done for future reference and record keeping. You can save these files.
GST calculators either have cess rates in-built based on HSN codes or provide a separate input field to enter applicable cess. This cess is then added to output GST for total indirect tax.
