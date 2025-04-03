Top Performing Funds are based on 1 Yr. returns
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
AUM (₹)
RTN. 1M
RTN. 3M
RTN. 6M
RTN. 1Y
RTN.3Y
RTN.5Y
28.36
316.13
10.92
-5.27
-3.45
28.90
18.08
29.43
27.31
316.13
10.89
-5.36
-3.62
28.42
17.64
28.90
144.44
14,981.10
7.48
-4.47
-7.59
14.72
18.24
31.32
165.25
1,007.32
7.42
-7.24
-7.09
14.08
14.89
24.24
36.49
1,007.32
7.42
-7.24
-7.10
14.06
14.58
24.96
16.53
297.88
6.51
-9.09
-6.87
14.01
0.00
0.00
16.53
297.88
6.51
-9.09
-6.87
14.01
0.00
0.00
88.37
14,981.10
7.48
-5.15
-8.23
13.92
17.96
31.14
The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.
3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from March 21 to April 02, 2025.
28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2025.
18 Mar 2025|12:01 PM
Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.
25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 10 to Feb 24, 2025.
12 Feb 2025|12:12 PM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
