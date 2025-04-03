SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 21-Dec-2017
Fund Manager
: Mohan Lal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 316.13
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.3245
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G- NAV Chart
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.84
10.89
-5.36
-3.62
28.42
17.64
28.9
15.38
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund Series V G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|8.06
|370000
|25.48
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|7.96
|300000
|25.16
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|7.82
|20700
|24.72
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|7.45
|2710000
|23.54
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.12
|130000
|22.52
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.86
|180000
|21.67
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|6.79
|713687
|21.46
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|6.03
|200000
|19.06
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.80
|70000
|15.18
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.51
|250000
|11.10
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|3.13
|167340
|9.89
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|3.12
|46307
|9.87
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.09
|200000
|9.77
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|3.02
|20000
|9.54
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|2.67
|100000
|8.43
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|2.45
|85118
|7.75
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.34
|150000
|7.40
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|1.90
|272583
|6.00
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.60
|30000
|5.06
|Equity
|Prism Johnson
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.41
|390121
|4.44
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|200000
|3.11
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.72
|15861
|2.28
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.22
|3600
|0.70
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.13
|500
|0.42
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.04
|1291
|0.11
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.01
|192
|0.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.80
|0
|21.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.18
