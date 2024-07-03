iifl-logo-icon 1
ITC Ltd Share Price

452.9
(-5.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open455.6
  • Day's High461.75
  • 52 Wk High528.5
  • Prev. Close481.6
  • Day's Low452
  • 52 Wk Low 399.35
  • Turnover (lac)29,665.05
  • P/E29.28
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value65.72
  • EPS16.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,66,655.36
  • Div. Yield2.85
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
ITC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

455.6

Prev. Close

481.6

Turnover(Lac.)

29,665.05

Day's High

461.75

Day's Low

452

52 Week's High

528.5

52 Week's Low

399.35

Book Value

65.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,66,655.36

P/E

29.28

EPS

16.46

Divi. Yield

2.85

ITC Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.5

Record Date: 04 Jun, 2024

ITC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

ITC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 85.12%

Institutions: 85.12%

Non-Institutions: 14.82%

Custodian: 0.04%

Share Price

ITC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,248.47

1,242.8

1,232.33

1,230.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70,984.83

66,351

60,167.24

57,773.74

Net Worth

72,233.3

67,593.8

61,399.57

59,004.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

56,341.27

45,485.13

45,619.7

44,995.65

yoy growth (%)

23.86

-0.29

1.38

10.75

Raw materials

-26,232.52

-19,974.62

-17,235.13

-17,305.15

As % of sales

46.56

43.91

37.78

38.45

Employee costs

-3,061.99

-2,820.95

-2,658.21

-2,728.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

19,829.53

17,164.19

19,298.92

18,444.16

Depreciation

-1,652.15

-1,561.83

-1,563.27

-1,311.7

Tax paid

-4,771.7

-4,132.51

-4,030.76

-5,979.84

Working capital

239.5

-2,663.32

2,865.52

1,694.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.86

-0.29

1.38

10.75

Op profit growth

21.97

-13.3

3.45

11.35

EBIT growth

15.45

-11.07

4.74

11.81

Net profit growth

15.54

-13.9

21.43

11.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

76,274.98

75,826.58

64,618.23

52,835.15

50,968.5

Excise Duty

5,959.49

5,581.36

4,536.87

3,882.34

1,989.42

Net Sales

70,315.49

70,245.22

60,081.36

48,952.81

48,979.08

Other Operating Income

565.51

691.63

586.73

319.97

424.97

Other Income

2,755.45

2,053.36

1,836.35

2,632.56

2,597.89

ITC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

481.6

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

5,105.9

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

340.5

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ITC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

S Banerjee

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjiv Puri

Independent Director

Nirupama Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajendra Kumar Singhi

Whole-time Director

Sumant Bhargavan

Independent Director

Ajit Kumar Seth

Independent Director

Anand Nayak

Independent Director

Hemant Bhargava

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sunil Panray

Independent Director

Shyamal Mukherjee

Whole Time Director & CFO

SUPRATIM DUTTA

Non Executive Director

Atul Singh

Independent Director

PUSHPA SUBRAHMANYAM

Independent Director

Alka Marezban Bharucha

Whole-time Director

Hemant Malik

Deputy Company Secretary

Ghosal T K

Deputy Company Secretary

Madia K S

Deputy Company Secretary

Poddar R

Independent Director

CHANDRA KISHORE MISHRA

Non Executive Director

Siddhartha Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ITC Ltd

Summary

ITC Ltd is one of Indias foremost private sector companies. ITC has a diversified presence in Cigarettes, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, AgriBusiness, Packaged Foods & Confectionery, Information Technology, Branded Apparel, Personal Care, Stationery, Safety Matches and other FMCG products. While ITC is an outstanding market leader in its traditional businesses of Cigarettes, Hotels, Paperboards, Packaging and Agri-Exports, it is rapidly gaining market share even in its nascent businesses of Packaged Foods & Confectionery, Branded Apparel, Personal Care and Stationery.ITCs wholly owned Information Technology subsidiary, ITC Infotech India Ltd, provides IT services and solutions to leading global customers. ITC Infotech has carved a niche for itself by addressing customer challenges through innovative IT solutions. ITCs production facilities and hotels have won numerous national and international awards for quality, productivity, safety and environment management systems. ITC was the first company in India to voluntarily seek a corporate governance rating.ITC was incorporated on August 24, 1910 under the name Imperial Tobacco Company of India Ltd. As the companys ownership progressively Indianised, the name of the company was changed from Imperial Tobacco Company of India Ltd to India Tobacco Company Ltd in the year 1970 and then to I.T.C. Ltd in the year 1974. In recognition of the companys multi-business portfolio encompassing a wide range of businesses -
Company FAQs

What is the ITC Ltd share price today?

The ITC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of ITC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITC Ltd is ₹566655.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ITC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ITC Ltd is 29.28 and 8.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ITC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITC Ltd is ₹399.35 and ₹528.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ITC Ltd?

ITC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.09%, 3 Years at 30.02%, 1 Year at 0.91%, 6 Month at 12.44%, 3 Month at -6.08% and 1 Month at 1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ITC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ITC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 85.13 %
Public - 14.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ITC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

