Summary

ITC Ltd is one of Indias foremost private sector companies. ITC has a diversified presence in Cigarettes, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, AgriBusiness, Packaged Foods & Confectionery, Information Technology, Branded Apparel, Personal Care, Stationery, Safety Matches and other FMCG products. While ITC is an outstanding market leader in its traditional businesses of Cigarettes, Hotels, Paperboards, Packaging and Agri-Exports, it is rapidly gaining market share even in its nascent businesses of Packaged Foods & Confectionery, Branded Apparel, Personal Care and Stationery.ITCs wholly owned Information Technology subsidiary, ITC Infotech India Ltd, provides IT services and solutions to leading global customers. ITC Infotech has carved a niche for itself by addressing customer challenges through innovative IT solutions. ITCs production facilities and hotels have won numerous national and international awards for quality, productivity, safety and environment management systems. ITC was the first company in India to voluntarily seek a corporate governance rating.ITC was incorporated on August 24, 1910 under the name Imperial Tobacco Company of India Ltd. As the companys ownership progressively Indianised, the name of the company was changed from Imperial Tobacco Company of India Ltd to India Tobacco Company Ltd in the year 1970 and then to I.T.C. Ltd in the year 1974. In recognition of the companys multi-business portfolio encompassing a wide range of businesses -

