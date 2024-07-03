SectorTobacco Products
Open₹455.6
Prev. Close₹481.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹29,665.05
Day's High₹461.75
Day's Low₹452
52 Week's High₹528.5
52 Week's Low₹399.35
Book Value₹65.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,66,655.36
P/E29.28
EPS16.46
Divi. Yield2.85
RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.Read More
This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,248.47
1,242.8
1,232.33
1,230.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70,984.83
66,351
60,167.24
57,773.74
Net Worth
72,233.3
67,593.8
61,399.57
59,004.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
56,341.27
45,485.13
45,619.7
44,995.65
yoy growth (%)
23.86
-0.29
1.38
10.75
Raw materials
-26,232.52
-19,974.62
-17,235.13
-17,305.15
As % of sales
46.56
43.91
37.78
38.45
Employee costs
-3,061.99
-2,820.95
-2,658.21
-2,728.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
19,829.53
17,164.19
19,298.92
18,444.16
Depreciation
-1,652.15
-1,561.83
-1,563.27
-1,311.7
Tax paid
-4,771.7
-4,132.51
-4,030.76
-5,979.84
Working capital
239.5
-2,663.32
2,865.52
1,694.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.86
-0.29
1.38
10.75
Op profit growth
21.97
-13.3
3.45
11.35
EBIT growth
15.45
-11.07
4.74
11.81
Net profit growth
15.54
-13.9
21.43
11.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
76,274.98
75,826.58
64,618.23
52,835.15
50,968.5
Excise Duty
5,959.49
5,581.36
4,536.87
3,882.34
1,989.42
Net Sales
70,315.49
70,245.22
60,081.36
48,952.81
48,979.08
Other Operating Income
565.51
691.63
586.73
319.97
424.97
Other Income
2,755.45
2,053.36
1,836.35
2,632.56
2,597.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
481.6
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
5,105.9
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
340.5
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
S Banerjee
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjiv Puri
Independent Director
Nirupama Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajendra Kumar Singhi
Whole-time Director
Sumant Bhargavan
Independent Director
Ajit Kumar Seth
Independent Director
Anand Nayak
Independent Director
Hemant Bhargava
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sunil Panray
Independent Director
Shyamal Mukherjee
Whole Time Director & CFO
SUPRATIM DUTTA
Non Executive Director
Atul Singh
Independent Director
PUSHPA SUBRAHMANYAM
Independent Director
Alka Marezban Bharucha
Whole-time Director
Hemant Malik
Deputy Company Secretary
Ghosal T K
Deputy Company Secretary
Madia K S
Deputy Company Secretary
Poddar R
Independent Director
CHANDRA KISHORE MISHRA
Non Executive Director
Siddhartha Mohanty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ITC Ltd
Summary
ITC Ltd is one of Indias foremost private sector companies. ITC has a diversified presence in Cigarettes, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, AgriBusiness, Packaged Foods & Confectionery, Information Technology, Branded Apparel, Personal Care, Stationery, Safety Matches and other FMCG products. While ITC is an outstanding market leader in its traditional businesses of Cigarettes, Hotels, Paperboards, Packaging and Agri-Exports, it is rapidly gaining market share even in its nascent businesses of Packaged Foods & Confectionery, Branded Apparel, Personal Care and Stationery.ITCs wholly owned Information Technology subsidiary, ITC Infotech India Ltd, provides IT services and solutions to leading global customers. ITC Infotech has carved a niche for itself by addressing customer challenges through innovative IT solutions. ITCs production facilities and hotels have won numerous national and international awards for quality, productivity, safety and environment management systems. ITC was the first company in India to voluntarily seek a corporate governance rating.ITC was incorporated on August 24, 1910 under the name Imperial Tobacco Company of India Ltd. As the companys ownership progressively Indianised, the name of the company was changed from Imperial Tobacco Company of India Ltd to India Tobacco Company Ltd in the year 1970 and then to I.T.C. Ltd in the year 1974. In recognition of the companys multi-business portfolio encompassing a wide range of businesses -
Read More
The ITC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITC Ltd is ₹566655.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ITC Ltd is 29.28 and 8.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITC Ltd is ₹399.35 and ₹528.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ITC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.09%, 3 Years at 30.02%, 1 Year at 0.91%, 6 Month at 12.44%, 3 Month at -6.08% and 1 Month at 1.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.