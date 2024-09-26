iifl-logo-icon 1
444.9
(-1.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--400₹0.050%1,16,8000%
--410₹0.050%3,2000%
--420₹0.050%1,04,0000%
38,400-14.28%₹92.355.48%430₹0.050%75,2000%
30,400-17.39%₹83.511.93%440₹0.050%96,000-6.25%
3,2000%₹72.80%445₹0.10%16,0000%
1,77,600-6.72%₹73.7511.91%450₹0.050%10,60,8001.37%
4,8000%₹655.77%455₹0.050%19,2000%
51,200-38.46%₹65.121.68%460₹0.050%5,04,0001.28%
9,6000%₹49.10%465₹0.050%1,02,400-4.47%
38,400-7.69%₹52.710.94%470₹0.050%8,16,0000.59%
52,800-2.94%₹49.127.53%475₹0.050%4,38,400-1.79%
1,85,600-8.66%₹43.616.73%480₹0.050%8,48,000-3.63%
56,000-12.5%₹36.524.57%485₹0.050%3,07,200-2.04%
1,39,200-30.95%₹34.525.45%490₹0.050%10,25,600-4.75%
1,26,4000%₹2930.63%495₹0.050%5,68,000-1.38%
6,84,800-42.16%₹23.6537.5%500₹0.050%28,64,000-2.82%
4,28,800-17.79%₹18.9558.57%505₹0.050%14,65,600-4.38%
11,82,400-38.97%₹13.990.41%510₹0.05-66.66%24,14,400-5.68%
9,47,200-47.14%₹9.1180%515₹0.05-95.45%12,44,800-16.52%
63,26,400-23.46%₹4263.63%520₹0.05-98.68%19,05,60023.29%
27,71,200-24.82%₹0.05-85.71%525₹1-87.57%1,60,000-4.76%
20,38,400-15.57%₹0.05-66.66%530₹5.6-55.73%2,22,400-7.94%
5,20,000-3.84%₹0.05-50%535₹19.50%40,0000%
11,37,600-24.52%₹0.05-50%540₹20.6-20.76%51,2000%
4,52,800-3.41%₹0.050%545₹23-24.95%1,58,4000%
20,06,400-3.31%₹0.050%550₹26.8-23.53%2,19,200-2.83%
3,82,4000%₹0.050%555₹41.30%3,2000%
12,06,4000%₹0.050%560₹40-15.43%33,6000%
14,4000%₹0.10%565--
13,79,2000%₹0.050%570₹57.50%19,2000%
40,0000%₹0.050%580--

ITC: Related NEWS

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

