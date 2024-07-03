ITC Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
42,039.69
38,629.24
37,645.74
37,700.94
38,125.64
Excise Duty
3,118.29
2,988.92
2,970.57
2,739.53
2,841.83
Net Sales
38,921.4
35,640.32
34,675.17
34,961.41
35,283.81
Other Operating Income
271.8
301.75
263.76
378
313.63
Other Income
1,326.57
1,350.16
1,405.29
1,277.95
775.41
Total Income
40,519.77
37,292.23
36,344.22
36,617.36
36,372.85
Total Expenditure
25,687.2
22,819.6
21,814.62
22,010.71
23,261.21
PBIDT
14,832.57
14,472.63
14,529.6
14,606.65
13,111.64
Interest
27.63
26.19
19.77
21.36
21.84
PBDT
14,804.94
14,446.44
14,509.83
14,585.29
13,089.8
Depreciation
1,018.94
920.89
895.5
908.51
900.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,413.38
2,813.04
3,352.23
3,401.68
3,049.22
Deferred Tax
141.2
115.28
107.97
-20.01
7.51
Reported Profit After Tax
10,231.42
10,597.23
10,154.13
10,295.11
9,132.57
Minority Interest After NP
146.96
141.45
151.13
140.71
144.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10,084.46
10,455.78
10,003
10,182.13
9,009.53
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.11
-7.57
0
72.87
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10,087.57
10,463.35
10,003
10,109.26
9,009.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.07
8.37
8.04
8.19
7.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,250.76
1,248.47
1,247.09
1,242.8
1,239.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.1
40.6
41.9
41.77
37.16
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
26.28
29.73
29.28
29.44
25.88
RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.Read More
This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.Read More
