ITC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

446.45
(0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:14:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

56,341.27

45,485.13

45,619.7

44,995.65

yoy growth (%)

23.86

-0.29

1.38

10.75

Raw materials

-26,232.52

-19,974.62

-17,235.13

-17,305.15

As % of sales

46.56

43.91

37.78

38.45

Employee costs

-3,061.99

-2,820.95

-2,658.21

-2,728.44

As % of sales

5.43

6.2

5.82

6.06

Other costs

-8,113.1

-7,167.06

-7,822.11

-7,656.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.39

15.75

17.14

17.01

Operating profit

18,933.66

15,522.5

17,904.25

17,305.51

OPM

33.6

34.12

39.24

38.46

Depreciation

-1,652.15

-1,561.83

-1,563.27

-1,311.7

Interest expense

-41.95

-47.47

-55.72

-34.19

Other income

2,589.97

3,250.99

3,013.66

2,484.54

Profit before tax

19,829.53

17,164.19

19,298.92

18,444.16

Taxes

-4,771.7

-4,132.51

-4,030.76

-5,979.84

Tax rate

-24.06

-24.07

-20.88

-32.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15,057.83

13,031.68

15,268.16

12,464.32

Exceptional items

0

0

-132.11

0

Net profit

15,057.83

13,031.68

15,136.05

12,464.32

yoy growth (%)

15.54

-13.9

21.43

11.05

NPM

26.72

28.65

33.17

27.7

ITC : related Articles

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

