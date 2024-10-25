Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
56,341.27
45,485.13
45,619.7
44,995.65
yoy growth (%)
23.86
-0.29
1.38
10.75
Raw materials
-26,232.52
-19,974.62
-17,235.13
-17,305.15
As % of sales
46.56
43.91
37.78
38.45
Employee costs
-3,061.99
-2,820.95
-2,658.21
-2,728.44
As % of sales
5.43
6.2
5.82
6.06
Other costs
-8,113.1
-7,167.06
-7,822.11
-7,656.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.39
15.75
17.14
17.01
Operating profit
18,933.66
15,522.5
17,904.25
17,305.51
OPM
33.6
34.12
39.24
38.46
Depreciation
-1,652.15
-1,561.83
-1,563.27
-1,311.7
Interest expense
-41.95
-47.47
-55.72
-34.19
Other income
2,589.97
3,250.99
3,013.66
2,484.54
Profit before tax
19,829.53
17,164.19
19,298.92
18,444.16
Taxes
-4,771.7
-4,132.51
-4,030.76
-5,979.84
Tax rate
-24.06
-24.07
-20.88
-32.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15,057.83
13,031.68
15,268.16
12,464.32
Exceptional items
0
0
-132.11
0
Net profit
15,057.83
13,031.68
15,136.05
12,464.32
yoy growth (%)
15.54
-13.9
21.43
11.05
NPM
26.72
28.65
33.17
27.7
RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.Read More
This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.Read More
