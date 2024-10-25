ITC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,248.47
1,242.8
1,232.33
1,230.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70,984.83
66,351
60,167.24
57,773.74
Net Worth
72,233.3
67,593.8
61,399.57
59,004.62
Minority Interest
Debt
311.97
324.67
311.16
329.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,618.85
2,146.97
2,004.26
2,014.01
Total Liabilities
75,164.12
70,065.44
63,714.99
61,347.98
Fixed Assets
26,830.26
25,870.71
25,686.79
25,521.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
34,738.82
32,720.62
27,282.27
26,984.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
535.19
525.84
337.12
286.28
Networking Capital
6,842.16
7,117.01
6,530.87
4,554.78
Inventories
12,631.51
10,593.9
9,997.77
9,470.87
Inventory Days
64.76
75.99
Sundry Debtors
3,311.45
2,321.33
1,952.5
2,090.29
Debtor Days
12.64
16.77
Other Current Assets
3,597.87
6,923.92
6,295.23
3,512.28
Sundry Creditors
-4,489.55
-4,351.26
-4,223.4
-4,119.31
Creditor Days
27.36
33.05
Other Current Liabilities
-8,209.12
-8,370.88
-7,491.23
-6,399.35
Cash
6,217.69
3,831.26
3,877.94
4,001.53
Total Assets
75,164.12
70,065.44
63,714.99
61,347.98
RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.Read More
This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.