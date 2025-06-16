iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

16 Jun 2025 , 06:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Sun Pharma: The pharma business said that USFDA conducted inspection at its Halol facility. The inspection was carried on between June 2 to June 13. The inspection concluded with a Form 483 carrying eight observations. The stated site is already under an import alert after receiving a warning letter in 2022. It is one the largest facilities of Sun Pharma.

Vedanta: The mining conglomerate said that it will conduct a board meeting on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The company plans to consider an interim dividend proposal. This will be the company’s first interim dividend proposal for FY 2026. The company has fixed June 24 as the record date for said interim dividend. 

SpiceJet: The business announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025, and posted a net profit of ₹319 Crore. This was 12 times higher than the previous quarter, fueled by robust yields and cost control. The company’s net profit for the full year stood at ₹48 Crore. Promoters invested about ₹500 Crore equity in the company, to further boost its financials.

NTPC: The company informed that it has commenced its commercial operations for Unit – 3 (660 MW) of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3×660 MW). The company said that with the new addition, its standalone commercial capacity has increased to 60,266 MW.

ITC: The company has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL). The aggregate transaction value is ₹400 Crore. The company has purchased 1,87,48,858 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
