Summary

SpiceJet Limited was formerly incorporated on February 9, 1984 with the name of Royal Airways Limited. The Company changed the name from Royal Airways Limited to SpiceJet Limited effective from May 4, 2005. The Company is a low cost carrier (LCC), engaged in providing air transport services for carriage of passengers and cargo. In 1993, the company ventured into domestic aviation operations under technical partnership with Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In June 1994, the company entered into a management agreement with Lufthansa to manage their entire Airline operations. The company suspended their Airline operations in the year 1996 after dissensions grew between Lufthansa and the company.The company started their commercial operations of domestic flight services on May 23, 2005 with three leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft. During the year 2004-05, they signed an agreement with Boeing for acquiring 20 (737-800) aircrafts. In May 5, 2005, they entered into a strategic tie up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company integrated with various travel related website like Indiatimes, makemytrip, travelguru and cleartrip to boost their sales through Internet. They also entered into a sale and lease back agreement with Bacock & Brown Aircraft Management along with its long-term strategic partner Normura Babcock & Brown Co Ltd covering sixteen brand new Boeing 737-800/-900ER aircraft valued at over USD 1.1 billion based on the manufacturers list prices.In November 200

