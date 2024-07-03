SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹31.5
Prev. Close₹31.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹545.1
Day's High₹31.85
Day's Low₹31.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,062.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.Read More
The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.Read More
Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).Read More
The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.Read More
Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,022.61
601.85
601.8
600.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,608.45
-3,833.45
-4,890.23
-3,172.47
Net Worth
-2,585.84
-3,231.6
-4,288.43
-2,571.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,133.37
12,358.64
7,795.09
6,191.26
yoy growth (%)
-58.46
58.54
25.9
21.68
Raw materials
-73.47
0
0
0
As % of sales
1.43
0
0
0
Employee costs
-676.23
-1,525.77
-862.56
-673.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-998.3
-934.76
566.65
392.17
Depreciation
-1,557.95
-1,733.93
-231.2
-198.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-730.03
-2,066.92
-89.16
121.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.46
58.54
25.9
21.68
Op profit growth
-64.89
-34.03
38.55
1.07
EBIT growth
1.66
-159.15
44.09
-10.3
Net profit growth
6.79
-264.96
31.55
-4.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,778.96
8,576.75
6,409.83
4,986.81
12,005.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,778.96
8,576.75
6,409.83
4,986.81
12,005.5
Other Operating Income
306.34
296.84
193.77
184.64
369.07
Other Income
1,438.73
1,023.48
1,026.95
826.88
830.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,266.95
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
284.05
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Senior Vice President & CS
Chandan Sand
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shiwani Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anurag Bhargava
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manoj Kumar
Additional Director
Sonum Gayatri Malhotra
Reports by SpiceJet Ltd
Summary
SpiceJet Limited was formerly incorporated on February 9, 1984 with the name of Royal Airways Limited. The Company changed the name from Royal Airways Limited to SpiceJet Limited effective from May 4, 2005. The Company is a low cost carrier (LCC), engaged in providing air transport services for carriage of passengers and cargo. In 1993, the company ventured into domestic aviation operations under technical partnership with Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In June 1994, the company entered into a management agreement with Lufthansa to manage their entire Airline operations. The company suspended their Airline operations in the year 1996 after dissensions grew between Lufthansa and the company.The company started their commercial operations of domestic flight services on May 23, 2005 with three leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft. During the year 2004-05, they signed an agreement with Boeing for acquiring 20 (737-800) aircrafts. In May 5, 2005, they entered into a strategic tie up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company integrated with various travel related website like Indiatimes, makemytrip, travelguru and cleartrip to boost their sales through Internet. They also entered into a sale and lease back agreement with Bacock & Brown Aircraft Management along with its long-term strategic partner Normura Babcock & Brown Co Ltd covering sixteen brand new Boeing 737-800/-900ER aircraft valued at over USD 1.1 billion based on the manufacturers list prices.In November 200
The SpiceJet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SpiceJet Ltd is ₹4062.94 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of SpiceJet Ltd is 0 and 30.97 as of 28 Apr ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SpiceJet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SpiceJet Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23
SpiceJet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.36%, 3 Years at -9.70%, 1 Year at -42.36%, 6 Month at -20.35%, 3 Month at -8.12% and 1 Month at 5.32%.
