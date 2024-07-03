iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SpiceJet Ltd Share Price

31.7
(1.93%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:57:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.5
  • Day's High31.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.1
  • Day's Low31.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)545.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,062.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SpiceJet Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

31.5

Prev. Close

31.1

Turnover(Lac.)

545.1

Day's High

31.85

Day's Low

31.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,062.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SpiceJet Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Dec, 2024

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

SpiceJet Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|11:35 AM

The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.

Read More
SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

SpiceJet Resolves $23.39 Million Lawsuit with Aircastle and Wilmington Trust

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|11:08 AM

The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.

Read More
SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

SpiceJet launches new UDAN routes

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Read More
SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

SpiceJet shares jump 5% on dispute settlement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|11:30 AM

The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.

Read More
SpiceJet Expands Fleet

SpiceJet Expands Fleet

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|02:28 PM

Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SpiceJet Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.14%

Non-Promoter- 43.10%

Institutions: 43.10%

Non-Institutions: 27.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SpiceJet Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,022.61

601.85

601.8

600.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,608.45

-3,833.45

-4,890.23

-3,172.47

Net Worth

-2,585.84

-3,231.6

-4,288.43

-2,571.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,133.37

12,358.64

7,795.09

6,191.26

yoy growth (%)

-58.46

58.54

25.9

21.68

Raw materials

-73.47

0

0

0

As % of sales

1.43

0

0

0

Employee costs

-676.23

-1,525.77

-862.56

-673.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-998.3

-934.76

566.65

392.17

Depreciation

-1,557.95

-1,733.93

-231.2

-198.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-730.03

-2,066.92

-89.16

121.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.46

58.54

25.9

21.68

Op profit growth

-64.89

-34.03

38.55

1.07

EBIT growth

1.66

-159.15

44.09

-10.3

Net profit growth

6.79

-264.96

31.55

-4.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,778.96

8,576.75

6,409.83

4,986.81

12,005.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,778.96

8,576.75

6,409.83

4,986.81

12,005.5

Other Operating Income

306.34

296.84

193.77

184.64

369.07

Other Income

1,438.73

1,023.48

1,026.95

826.88

830.65

View Annually Results

SpiceJet Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,266.95

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

284.05

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SpiceJet Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Senior Vice President & CS

Chandan Sand

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shiwani Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anurag Bhargava

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manoj Kumar

Additional Director

Sonum Gayatri Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SpiceJet Ltd

Summary

SpiceJet Limited was formerly incorporated on February 9, 1984 with the name of Royal Airways Limited. The Company changed the name from Royal Airways Limited to SpiceJet Limited effective from May 4, 2005. The Company is a low cost carrier (LCC), engaged in providing air transport services for carriage of passengers and cargo. In 1993, the company ventured into domestic aviation operations under technical partnership with Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In June 1994, the company entered into a management agreement with Lufthansa to manage their entire Airline operations. The company suspended their Airline operations in the year 1996 after dissensions grew between Lufthansa and the company.The company started their commercial operations of domestic flight services on May 23, 2005 with three leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft. During the year 2004-05, they signed an agreement with Boeing for acquiring 20 (737-800) aircrafts. In May 5, 2005, they entered into a strategic tie up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company integrated with various travel related website like Indiatimes, makemytrip, travelguru and cleartrip to boost their sales through Internet. They also entered into a sale and lease back agreement with Bacock & Brown Aircraft Management along with its long-term strategic partner Normura Babcock & Brown Co Ltd covering sixteen brand new Boeing 737-800/-900ER aircraft valued at over USD 1.1 billion based on the manufacturers list prices.In November 200
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SpiceJet Ltd share price today?

The SpiceJet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of SpiceJet Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SpiceJet Ltd is ₹4062.94 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of SpiceJet Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SpiceJet Ltd is 0 and 30.97 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SpiceJet Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SpiceJet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SpiceJet Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of SpiceJet Ltd?

SpiceJet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.36%, 3 Years at -9.70%, 1 Year at -42.36%, 6 Month at -20.35%, 3 Month at -8.12% and 1 Month at 5.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SpiceJet Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SpiceJet Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR SpiceJet Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.