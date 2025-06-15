SpiceJet Posts Strong Q4 with ₹319 Crore Profit

SpiceJet wrapped up the March 2025 quarter on a high note, posting a net profit of ₹319 crore, a massive leap from the ₹26 crore it earned just three months earlier. This marked a real comeback moment the second quarter in a row in the black, and more importantly, its first full-year profit since 2018.

The company ended FY25 with a ₹48 crore profit. That’s a complete turnaround from the ₹404 crore loss it reported the year before. According to company insiders, it came down to three things: people flying more, tighter control on day-to-day costs, and pricing that actually made sense for the business.

SpiceJet’s operating revenue climbed to ₹1,446 crore in Q4, up 17.5% from the previous quarter a clear sign that passenger traffic picked up steam. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,942 crore, even with the industry still wrestling with high fuel costs and intense competition.

The company’s operating margin, EBITDA more than doubled to ₹527 crore. The average load factor came in at 88.1%. The airline’s RASK revenue per available seat kilometre rose to ₹5.66, reflecting smarter yield management.

SpiceJet’s net worth, which had just turned positive in the December quarter, kept rising and hit ₹683 crore by the end of March. A major reason for that was a ₹500 crore equity infusion from the promoter group over the year ₹294 crore of which came in during the final quarter alone. Even though the company’s annual revenue dropped to ₹6,736 crore from ₹8,497 crore in FY24, it stayed profitable.

Over the last few months, SpiceJet has added 24 new domestic flights and expanded to cities like Tuticorin, Porbandar, and Dehradun. It also restarted special Haj services and opened up Kathmandu as its first international route for FY26.

Reflecting on the results, Chairman and MD Ajay Singh credited the airline’s progress to the grit of his team and the steady hand of its investors. “We’ve come through a tough phase,” he said. “Now, we’re stronger, more focused, and ready to grow with stability at the core of everything we do.”

