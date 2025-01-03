₹79,223.11
(-720.6)(-0.9%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹80,072.99
Prev. Close
₹79,943.71
Market Cap.
₹1,57,28,007.85
Div Yield
1.13
PE
23.18
PB
23.18
₹79,109.73
₹80,072.99
Performance
One Week (%)
1.87
One Month (%)
-0.37
One Year (%)
11.19
YTD (%)
8.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,371
7,496.15
7,360.6
43,357
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.1
1,729.8
1,682.1
1,11,923
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.25
1,236
1,196.35
1,51,337
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Zomato Ltd
272.7
285.65
271.7
25,22,010
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.