Eternal Ltd Share Price

229.97
(0.74%)
May 21, 2025|04:11:46 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open227
  • Day's High230.3
  • 52 Wk High304.7
  • Prev. Close228.28
  • Day's Low224.18
  • 52 Wk Low 146.3
  • Turnover (lac)1,08,467.96
  • P/E111.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value34.49
  • EPS2.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,21,929.11
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open227.1
  • Day's High231
  • Spot229.97
  • Prev. Close229.06
  • Day's Low224.97
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot2,000
  • OI(Chg %)17,62,000 (0.86%)
  • Roll Over%0.41
  • Roll Cost0.95
  • Traded Vol.2,92,00,000 (-26.21%)
Eternal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

227

Prev. Close

228.28

Turnover(Lac.)

1,08,467.96

Day's High

230.3

Day's Low

224.18

52 Week's High

304.7

52 Week's Low

146.3

Book Value

34.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,21,929.11

P/E

111.89

EPS

2.04

Divi. Yield

0

Eternal Ltd Corporate Action

28 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

Eternal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zomato’s Q4 nosedives 78% on back of robust growth

Zomato’s Q4 nosedives 78% on back of robust growth

2 May 2025|09:05 AM

Zomato’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹5,833 Crore, versus ₹3,562 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

4 Apr 2025|08:07 PM

The rebranding comes in line with Zomato’s strides beyond the food delivery business into several business segments and is a reflection of the diversified scope of Zomato’s operations.

MCA Approves Zomato’s Rebranding as Eternal Limited

MCA Approves Zomato’s Rebranding as Eternal Limited

23 Mar 2025|01:53 PM

In conjunction with the renaming, there has been also an amendment to the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA).

Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

21 Mar 2025|06:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Manappuram Finance, Hindalco, TVS Motor Company, etc.

Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

24 Feb 2025|10:05 AM

The Nifty 200 index will also undergo a major restructuring. Under the new additions shall be Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Eternal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 May, 2025|05:26 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 67.92%

Institutions: 67.92%

Non-Institutions: 26.09%

Custodian: 5.98%

Share Price

Eternal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

882

855

787.2

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

454.9

Reserves

21,893

19,951

15,980

7,754.5

Net Worth

22,775

20,806

16,767.2

8,209.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

3,611

1,713.9

yoy growth (%)

110.68

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-1,479

-578.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-1,268.8

-339.2

Depreciation

-133.4

-128.9

Tax paid

-0.2

0

Working capital

3,763.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

110.68

Op profit growth

386.8

EBIT growth

281.31

Net profit growth

23.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

20,243

12,114

7,079

4,192.4

1,993.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,243

12,114

7,079

4,192.4

1,993.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,077

847

682

792.6

124.6

Eternal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eternal Ltd

ETERNAL

228.28

111.892,20,269.2557502,19235.41

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

1,438.5

122.6393,122.39200.190.31671.52534.93

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

311.35

077,664.63-927.4502,399.6348.24

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

199.03

337.0356,856.5724.460119.145.62

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

850.75

054,212.66-580.501,599.3201.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eternal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Kaushik Dutta

Independent Director

Aparna Popat Ved

Executive Director

Deepinder Goyal

Independent Director

Namita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandhya Sethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eternal Ltd

Summary

Eternal Limited (formerly known as Zomato Limited) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DC Foodiebay Online Services Private Limited, at New Delhi, dated January 18, 2010. The name of the Company was changed to Zomato Media Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2012 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on April 3, 2020, name of the Company got changed to Zomato Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on April 9, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Limited and further changed to Eternal Limited effective from March 20, 2025. The Companys technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, other intermediaries such as call center operators serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search/discover restaurants, read/write reviews, upload photos, order food, book tables and make payments while dining-out. On the other hand, the Company provide restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools to acquire customers. It also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients to restaurant partners. The Company provide delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities. In addition, the Company have also entered into an agreement with a global data management system service provider for primarily hosting of platform, billing, collection of payments and data st
Company FAQs

What is the Eternal Ltd share price today?

The Eternal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹229.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eternal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eternal Ltd is ₹221929.11 Cr. as of 21 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eternal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eternal Ltd is 111.89 and 6.45 as of 21 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eternal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eternal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eternal Ltd is ₹146.3 and ₹304.7 as of 21 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eternal Ltd?

Eternal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.62%, 3 Years at 57.84%, 1 Year at 20.72%, 6 Month at -14.44%, 3 Month at -2.42% and 1 Month at -2.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eternal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eternal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 67.92 %
Public - 26.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eternal Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

