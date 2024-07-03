SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹227
Prev. Close₹228.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,08,467.96
Day's High₹230.3
Day's Low₹224.18
52 Week's High₹304.7
52 Week's Low₹146.3
Book Value₹34.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,21,929.11
P/E111.89
EPS2.04
Divi. Yield0
Zomato's consolidated revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹5,833 Crore, versus ₹3,562 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
The rebranding comes in line with Zomato's strides beyond the food delivery business into several business segments and is a reflection of the diversified scope of Zomato's operations.
In conjunction with the renaming, there has been also an amendment to the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA).
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Manappuram Finance, Hindalco, TVS Motor Company, etc.
The Nifty 200 index will also undergo a major restructuring. Under the new additions shall be Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
882
855
787.2
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
454.9
Reserves
21,893
19,951
15,980
7,754.5
Net Worth
22,775
20,806
16,767.2
8,209.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
3,611
1,713.9
yoy growth (%)
110.68
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-1,479
-578.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-1,268.8
-339.2
Depreciation
-133.4
-128.9
Tax paid
-0.2
0
Working capital
3,763.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
110.68
Op profit growth
386.8
EBIT growth
281.31
Net profit growth
23.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
20,243
12,114
7,079
4,192.4
1,993.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,243
12,114
7,079
4,192.4
1,993.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,077
847
682
792.6
124.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
228.28
|111.89
|2,20,269.25
|575
|0
|2,192
|35.41
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,438.5
|122.63
|93,122.39
|200.19
|0.31
|671.52
|534.93
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
311.35
|0
|77,664.63
|-927.45
|0
|2,399.63
|48.24
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
199.03
|337.03
|56,856.57
|24.46
|0
|119.14
|5.62
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
850.75
|0
|54,212.66
|-580.5
|0
|1,599.3
|201.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Kaushik Dutta
Independent Director
Aparna Popat Ved
Executive Director
Deepinder Goyal
Independent Director
Namita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Bikhchandani
Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandhya Sethia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eternal Ltd
Summary
Summary
Eternal Limited (formerly known as Zomato Limited) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DC Foodiebay Online Services Private Limited, at New Delhi, dated January 18, 2010. The name of the Company was changed to Zomato Media Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2012 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on April 3, 2020, name of the Company got changed to Zomato Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on April 9, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Limited and further changed to Eternal Limited effective from March 20, 2025. The Companys technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, other intermediaries such as call center operators serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search/discover restaurants, read/write reviews, upload photos, order food, book tables and make payments while dining-out. On the other hand, the Company provide restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools to acquire customers. It also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients to restaurant partners. The Company provide delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities. In addition, the Company have also entered into an agreement with a global data management system service provider for primarily hosting of platform, billing, collection of payments and data st
Read More
The Eternal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹229.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eternal Ltd is ₹221929.11 Cr. as of 21 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eternal Ltd is 111.89 and 6.45 as of 21 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eternal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eternal Ltd is ₹146.3 and ₹304.7 as of 21 May ‘25
Eternal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.62%, 3 Years at 57.84%, 1 Year at 20.72%, 6 Month at -14.44%, 3 Month at -2.42% and 1 Month at -2.54%.
