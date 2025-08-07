iifl-logo

Eternal’s ₹5,624 Crore equity change hands; Antfin exits holding

7 Aug 2025 , 03:13 PM

Eternal Ltd, previously known as Zomato, faced a decline of over 3% in its shares on Thursday, August 7, after facing a block deal worth ₹5,624 Crore on the bourses.

As per the reports, about 9.2 Crore shares or 1.99% of Eternal’s total outstanding equity were exchanged via the block deal.

The transaction took place at ₹293 per share. This was nearly 2% lower than the previous session’s closing price. The company’s total equity worth ₹5,624 crore changed hands.

However, later in the afternoon, these shares reversed the losses.

At around 2.46 PM, Eternal was trading 0.18% lower at ₹298.30, against the previous close of ₹298.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹302.80, and ₹288.40, respectively.

The reports further highlighted that Antfin have sold off its entire stake in Eternal Limited. The aggregate value of this share sell off by Antfin is ₹5,375 Crore.

As of June 2025, Antfin Singapore held about 1.95% stake in Eternal Limited, as per the data available with the exchanges. 

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, Eternal posted a 70% increase in its revenue. Its quick delivery platform Blinkit witnessed a 127% y-o-y increase in net order value to ₹9,203 Crore.

