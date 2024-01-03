Table of Content
Call and put options are two sides of the options market. Here we look at the difference between the call option and the put option. The essential difference between call option and put option arises from the fact that one is an option to buy an underlying asset and the other an option to sell the asset. Having understood the difference between call and put options, we will then move to the nuances of calls and puts. Let us look at the call vs put option in detail.
Here we look at some interesting points of comparison incall vs put options about the F&O market.
Options premium is the price traders pay for a call option or put option. When you buy an option, you get the right to trade its underlying market at a specified price for a set period. The price you pay for this right is called the option premium. Remember, the option premium or the option price is the price paid for this right without the obligation.
The option premium is influenced by 3 factors viz price of the underlying contract, level of volatility, and time to expiry. Option premium or option price means the same thing and it is compensation for this right without the obligation.
In mathematical terms, the option premiums can be shown as the sum of the time value of the option and the intrinsic value of the option.
Calculating the option premium and interpreting it
Let us look at it this way. For example, if a call option has an intrinsic value of Rs.15 and a time value of Rs.10, then you will have to pay Rs.25 to purchase the call option as that would be the price of the call option in the market. To make a profit from the option, you’ll need to sell the call option in the market when it is more than Rs.25. Alternatively, if you are going to exercise the option, then your stock price should be able to cover the cost of the strike plus the option cost and leave you with a small profit margin.
The option premium, logically, has two components viz. the intrinsic value and the time value. Now the intrinsic value is more straightforward as it is the difference between the option’s strike price and the current price of the underlying market. For call options, intrinsic value is calculated by deducting the strike price from the underlying spot price. For put options, intrinsic value is calculated by subtracting the underlying price from the strike price. So, that is how the logic of ITM and OTM for call and put options change accordingly.
Time value and time decay in option premiums.
Time to expiry is an important parameter impacting the option premium time value. Time to expiry does not have an impact on the intrinsic value but it has a strong impact on the time value of the option and thus impacts the option premium in a significant way. The longer an option has before it expires, the more time the underlying market has to pass the strike price and vice versa. For a call option and a put option, the longer the time to expiry, the greater is the time value of the option and hence the higher the option premium. You might consider paying more for the option with the longer expiry, as it gives more time for you to make a profit on the deal.
An important aspect of option premium, especially for option sellers is time decay. Falling time value is known as time decay, a risk that options buyers dread and option sellers enjoy. As an option nears expiry, time decay means that its value will drop at an increasingly sharp rate of fall.Have a look at the put call ratio to know the number of call and put options traded in a day.
That would depend on the stock price movement this decision would depend on which of the options is intrinsically under-priced using the Black & Scholes model.
A call option example is a right to buy RIL at Rs.2250 for a premium of Rs.25.
A put option example is a right to sell RIL at Rs.2250 for a premium of Rs.20.
The call option is valuable when the price goes above Rs.275 and the put option is valuable if the price goes below Rs.2230.
