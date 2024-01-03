iifl-logo-icon 1
Building a High-Performance Stock Market Portfolio for HNIs

Learn how HNIs can create a high-performance stock market portfolio with expert strategies. Optimize returns and minimize risks effectively.

How to Monitor and Review Your PMS Portfolio as an HNI Investor

Checkout effective strategies for HNIs to monitor and review their PMS portfolios. Stay informed, optimize performance, and make smarter investment decisions with expert insights.

The Changing IPO Landscape: Insights for HNWIs

Explore how the IPO landscape is evolving and its implications for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Gain valuable insights to optimize your investment strategy.

How Financial Advisors Customize Wealth Solutions for HNIs

Learn how financial advisors help HNWIs with customized wealth plans, smart investments, and personalized strategies to manage and grow their money effectively.

How to Balance Your Investments in Uncertain Markets

Checkout effective strategies to balance your investments during uncertain markets. Learn Strategies for Investing and portfolio diversification methods with IIFL.

Investment Options Can Look Out For High Net-Worth Individuals

Do you find it challenging to choose the best investment options among the overflowing choices available today? If you’re a High net worth individual (HNI), you may need some help selecting the right products that align with your financial goals. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide to methodically evaluate investment avenues based on your risk appetite, liquidity needs, and return expectations. […]

How to Activate/Enable the HNI IPO Application?

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a process through which a private company raises capital by issuing new shares to the public. It allows the company to expand its business operations and offers the public a chance to invest in the company’s growth story. IPOs have different investor categories, like retail individual investors, High Networth Individuals (HNIs), and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with separate rules […]

How Can I Cancel My HNI Application?

Withdrawing an IPO application is a common investor dilemma. While retail investors have the flexibility to cancel their bids, HNIs cannot withdraw their applications once submitted. This often leaves HNIs in a tricky spot if they later wish to amend their IPO bid. Read on to understand IPO cancellation guidelines for HNIs, modification rules, and the rationale behind these SEBI regulations. Can HNI Investors Withdraw […]

Unlocking Real Estate Riches: A Guide to Building Wealth for HNIs

Looking to grow your wealth? Have you considered real estate? India’s real estate sector has delivered higher returns than gold, stocks, and bonds over the past decade. Yet, many investors think it is complex or requires huge capital. Not true! With some guidance, High Networth Individuals (HNIs) can earn generous, inflation-beating returns through well-chosen property investments. Curious how? Read this easy guide covering exciting options […]

Living Lavishly Ever After A Retirement Guide for the Fabulously Wealthy

Retirement planning is different for wealthy individuals in India. You likely have big dreams – extensive travel, new hobbies, quality family time and even legacy planning. First, estimate your expected costs, considering healthcare, housing, vacations, and inflation. Next, calculate your current net worth across assets like real estate, businesses and investments. Finally, develop smart strategies for investing and tax planning to fund your envisioned lavish […]

Tax Planning For High-Net-Worth Individuals

Tax planning is essential for managing the finances of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) in India. Given the intricate tax system and continuously changing regulations, HNIs must embrace efficient tax planning tactics. Through prudent financial management, HNIs can reduce their tax burdens while capitalising on opportunities for wealth accumulation. Keep reading as we learn about tax planning for high networth individuals to safeguard their assets and […]

Maximise Opportunities When You Are A High-Net-Worth Individual

For high-net-worth individuals, wealth signifies more than mere affluence. It opens up a world of untapped opportunities and strategic possibilities. You need solid financial acumen and an eye for innovation to make the most of these opportunities. This could involve diversifying investments or building strategic partnerships. Optimising your wealth is a multi-faceted journey. This blog will uncover the strategies and mindsets needed to navigate this […]

Key Questions High-Net-Worth Individuals Must Ask Their Wealth Advisors

As a high-net-worth individual, selecting the best asset manager and financial advisor is crucial. After all, during your lifetime, you will be entrusting this person or business with the administration of tens of millions or maybe hundreds of millions of dollars. Make sure you hire the best candidate for the job by doing extensive research!   A reputable financial advisor will require an initial meeting […]

How to Apply IPO in HNI Category?

Individual applicants may choose to file under the retail or HNI categories when submitting their applications for an IPO. The non-institutional investor (NII) or HNI IPO category is another name for it.

High Net Worth Individuals: HNI Meaning, Types & Benefits

HNI full form is high-net-worth individuals are one of the most significant investment demographics in the Indian stock market. Because of their importance to the Indian financial markets, HNIs receive a piece of every company’s Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Want to find out more about high-net-worth individuals and the advantages, dangers, and difficulties they encounter in the marketplace? To learn more, keep reading. What is […]

