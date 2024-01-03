How to Activate/Enable the HNI IPO Application?

Table of Content
An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a process through which a private company raises capital by issuing new shares to the public. It allows the company to expand its business operations and offers the public a chance to invest in the company’s growth story. IPOs have different investor categories, like retail individual investors, High Networth Individuals (HNIs), and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with separate rules and reservation percentages. This article specifically focuses on HNIs and their application process for IPOs.
HNI stands for High Networth Individual. It is a special category under Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) in an IPO process. As per SEBI guidelines, NIIs have a 15% reservation in the IPO share allocation of a company. The HNI category includes:
The key differentiation for HNIs is the minimum application amount, which should be INR 2,00,000 or above for IPO bidding. This separates them from retail individual investors, who can bid up to INR 2,00,000.
The major rules applicable for the HNI category in IPO bidding are:
HNIs can apply for the IPO through the ASBA process using their net banking facility. Here are the key steps:
Double-check bid details and submit the IPO application. The total bid amount gets blocked in the account.
Once the IPO is open, the amount will be debited and shares allotted to the HNIs. In case of partial allotment due to oversubscription, only the proportionate amount will be debited.
There are three main categories under which investors can participate in an IPO:
This includes resident Indian individuals, HUFs, and NRIs who apply for shares worth up to INR 2,00,000 in an IPO. The reservation percentage is 35% of total IPO shares for this category.
In case an IPO gets heavily oversubscribed under the NII category, share allotment for HNIs happens proportionately or through a lottery system. The steps are:
Conclusion
HNIs form an integral part of the IPO allocation framework under the NII category. They have specific eligibility criteria, rules for bidding, and share allotment methods in case the IPO gets oversubscribed by large HNI demand. HNIs need to study the mechanisms carefully and bid at optimal prices to improve the chances of IPO share allotment. A good allotment can give substantial listing gains to investors.
To qualify under the High Networth Individual (HNI) category in an Initial Public Offering (IPO), an investor needs to put in a minimum application amount of INR 2,00,000 as per the eligibility criteria set by SEBI.
No, HNIs cannot use the UPI payment method to apply for an IPO through a broker. They need to submit the Application either physically or via the ASBA process using their net banking facility as per the guidelines.
Yes, HNI investors continue to earn interest on the application amount blocked in their savings bank accounts when applying for an IPO through the ASBA process, similar to retail individual investors.
In case of heavy oversubscription in the Non-Institutional Investor portion, share allotment to HNIs happens proportionately based on the number of shares applied. A lottery system can also be used alternatively.
No, HNI applicants cannot withdraw their IPO bids once submitted according to the SEBI regulations. This is different from retail investors, who can withdraw bids prior to share allotment.
