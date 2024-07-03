iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Company Ltd Share Price

3,471.4
(0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,490
  • Day's High3,528.5
  • 52 Wk High3,886.95
  • Prev. Close3,451.65
  • Day's Low3,441.2
  • 52 Wk Low 3,055.65
  • Turnover (lac)57,806.93
  • P/E92.77
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value179.46
  • EPS37.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,08,186.09
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Titan Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

3,490

Prev. Close

3,451.65

Turnover(Lac.)

57,806.93

Day's High

3,528.5

Day's Low

3,441.2

52 Week's High

3,886.95

52 Week's Low

3,055.65

Book Value

179.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,08,186.09

P/E

92.77

EPS

37.18

Divi. Yield

0.32

Titan Company Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

Titan Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Titan's Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

7 Oct 2024|11:00 AM

The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Titan Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.89%

Non-Promoter- 29.69%

Institutions: 29.69%

Non-Institutions: 17.32%

Custodian: 0.08%

Share Price

Titan Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

89

89

89

89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,368

11,905

9,284

7,464

Net Worth

14,457

11,994

9,373

7,553

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27,210

20,602

20,009.64

15,621.3

yoy growth (%)

32.07

2.96

28.09

21.12

Raw materials

-20,658

-15,769

-14,511.81

-11,385.73

As % of sales

75.92

76.54

72.52

72.88

Employee costs

-1,143

-911

-1,040.12

-762.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,983

1,370

2,104.97

1,662.37

Depreciation

-347

-331

-309.69

-109.67

Tax paid

-752

-356

-587.34

-407.85

Working capital

5,557

309

1,735.3

495.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.07

2.96

28.09

21.12

Op profit growth

92.76

-29.64

39.48

45

EBIT growth

104.9

-31.2

31.83

46.54

Net profit growth

148.57

-42.21

30.5

52.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

46,751

37,924

27,417

20,088

20,768

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46,751

37,924

27,417

20,088

20,768

Other Operating Income

4,333

2,651

1,382

1,556

284

Other Income

534

309

234

186

153

Titan Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Titan Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

N N Tata

Independent Director

Ashwani Puri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Shetty

Independent Director

B Santhanam

Independent Director

Mohansankar Sivaprakasam

Managing Director

C K Venkataraman

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhaskar Bhat

Independent Director

Sindhu Gangadharan

Independent Director

Sandeep Singhal

Nominee (TIDCO)

Mariam Pallavi Baldev

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arun Roy

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

SANDEEP NANDURI

Independent Director

Anil Chaudhry

Additional Director

P B Balaji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Titan Company Ltd

Summary

Titan Company Ltd is the worlds fifth largest wrist watch manufacturer and Indias leading producer of watches. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Watches, Jewellery, Precision Engineering, Eyewear and Other accessories and products. They produce watches under the brand name Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, Nebula, RAGA, Regalia, Octane & Xylys. Titan Company established leading positions in the Jewellery, Watches and EyeCare categories led by trusted brands and superior customer experience. It has diversified into Wearables, Indian Dress Wear and Fragrances & Fashion Accessories as well. They manufacture precious jewellery under the Tanishq brand name. As on 31 December 2020, Titans retail chain (including CaratLane) stands at 1,854 stores, with a retail area crossing 2.4 million sq.ft. for all its brands covering 292 towns.The Company is structured into four verticals namely Watches and wearables, Jewellery, Eyewear and Others where Others include Accessones, Fragrances and Indian dress wear. Accordingly, the Company has presented its segment results under these business segments. Titan Industries Limited, incorporated in year 1984, launched its operations as a joint venture between the esteemed Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The Company commenced their business in the year 1986. It set up an integrated watch manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu in the year 1987 with initial technical know-how from Europe and Japan
Company FAQs

What is the Titan Company Ltd share price today?

The Titan Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3471.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Company Ltd is ₹308186.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Titan Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Titan Company Ltd is 92.77 and 20.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Titan Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Company Ltd is ₹3055.65 and ₹3886.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Titan Company Ltd?

Titan Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.81%, 3 Years at 11.00%, 1 Year at -6.54%, 6 Month at 2.72%, 3 Month at -6.08% and 1 Month at 3.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.90 %
Institutions - 29.70 %
Public - 17.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Titan Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

