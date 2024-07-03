Summary

Titan Company Ltd is the worlds fifth largest wrist watch manufacturer and Indias leading producer of watches. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Watches, Jewellery, Precision Engineering, Eyewear and Other accessories and products. They produce watches under the brand name Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, Nebula, RAGA, Regalia, Octane & Xylys. Titan Company established leading positions in the Jewellery, Watches and EyeCare categories led by trusted brands and superior customer experience. It has diversified into Wearables, Indian Dress Wear and Fragrances & Fashion Accessories as well. They manufacture precious jewellery under the Tanishq brand name. As on 31 December 2020, Titans retail chain (including CaratLane) stands at 1,854 stores, with a retail area crossing 2.4 million sq.ft. for all its brands covering 292 towns.The Company is structured into four verticals namely Watches and wearables, Jewellery, Eyewear and Others where Others include Accessones, Fragrances and Indian dress wear. Accordingly, the Company has presented its segment results under these business segments. Titan Industries Limited, incorporated in year 1984, launched its operations as a joint venture between the esteemed Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The Company commenced their business in the year 1986. It set up an integrated watch manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu in the year 1987 with initial technical know-how from Europe and Japan

