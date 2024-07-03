SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹3,490
Prev. Close₹3,451.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹57,806.93
Day's High₹3,528.5
Day's Low₹3,441.2
52 Week's High₹3,886.95
52 Week's Low₹3,055.65
Book Value₹179.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,08,186.09
P/E92.77
EPS37.18
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89
89
89
89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,368
11,905
9,284
7,464
Net Worth
14,457
11,994
9,373
7,553
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27,210
20,602
20,009.64
15,621.3
yoy growth (%)
32.07
2.96
28.09
21.12
Raw materials
-20,658
-15,769
-14,511.81
-11,385.73
As % of sales
75.92
76.54
72.52
72.88
Employee costs
-1,143
-911
-1,040.12
-762.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,983
1,370
2,104.97
1,662.37
Depreciation
-347
-331
-309.69
-109.67
Tax paid
-752
-356
-587.34
-407.85
Working capital
5,557
309
1,735.3
495.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.07
2.96
28.09
21.12
Op profit growth
92.76
-29.64
39.48
45
EBIT growth
104.9
-31.2
31.83
46.54
Net profit growth
148.57
-42.21
30.5
52.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
46,751
37,924
27,417
20,088
20,768
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46,751
37,924
27,417
20,088
20,768
Other Operating Income
4,333
2,651
1,382
1,556
284
Other Income
534
309
234
186
153
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
N N Tata
Independent Director
Ashwani Puri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Shetty
Independent Director
B Santhanam
Independent Director
Mohansankar Sivaprakasam
Managing Director
C K Venkataraman
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhaskar Bhat
Independent Director
Sindhu Gangadharan
Independent Director
Sandeep Singhal
Nominee (TIDCO)
Mariam Pallavi Baldev
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arun Roy
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
SANDEEP NANDURI
Independent Director
Anil Chaudhry
Additional Director
P B Balaji
Reports by Titan Company Ltd
Summary
Titan Company Ltd is the worlds fifth largest wrist watch manufacturer and Indias leading producer of watches. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Watches, Jewellery, Precision Engineering, Eyewear and Other accessories and products. They produce watches under the brand name Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, Nebula, RAGA, Regalia, Octane & Xylys. Titan Company established leading positions in the Jewellery, Watches and EyeCare categories led by trusted brands and superior customer experience. It has diversified into Wearables, Indian Dress Wear and Fragrances & Fashion Accessories as well. They manufacture precious jewellery under the Tanishq brand name. As on 31 December 2020, Titans retail chain (including CaratLane) stands at 1,854 stores, with a retail area crossing 2.4 million sq.ft. for all its brands covering 292 towns.The Company is structured into four verticals namely Watches and wearables, Jewellery, Eyewear and Others where Others include Accessones, Fragrances and Indian dress wear. Accordingly, the Company has presented its segment results under these business segments. Titan Industries Limited, incorporated in year 1984, launched its operations as a joint venture between the esteemed Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The Company commenced their business in the year 1986. It set up an integrated watch manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu in the year 1987 with initial technical know-how from Europe and Japan
Read More
The Titan Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3471.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Company Ltd is ₹308186.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Titan Company Ltd is 92.77 and 20.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Company Ltd is ₹3055.65 and ₹3886.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Titan Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.81%, 3 Years at 11.00%, 1 Year at -6.54%, 6 Month at 2.72%, 3 Month at -6.08% and 1 Month at 3.57%.
