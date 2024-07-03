Titan Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
46,751
37,924
27,417
20,088
20,768
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46,751
37,924
27,417
20,088
20,768
Other Operating Income
4,333
2,651
1,382
1,556
284
Other Income
534
309
234
186
153
Total Income
51,618
40,884
29,033
21,830
21,205
Total Expenditure
45,792
35,696
25,512
19,925
18,589
PBIDT
5,826
5,188
3,521
1,905
2,616
Interest
619
300
218
203
166
PBDT
5,207
4,888
3,303
1,702
2,450
Depreciation
584
441
399
375
348
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,101
1,147
786
360
570
Deferred Tax
26
26
-80
-7
39
Reported Profit After Tax
3,496
3,274
2,198
974
1,493
Minority Interest After NP
0
24
25
1
-8
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,496
3,250
2,173
973
1,501
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-39.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,496
3,250
2,212.38
973
1,501
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.4
36.61
24.48
10.96
16.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,100
1,000
750
400
400
Equity
89
89
89
89
89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.46
13.67
12.84
9.48
12.59
PBDTM(%)
11.13
12.88
12.04
8.47
11.79
PATM(%)
7.47
8.63
8.01
4.84
7.18
