Titan Company Ltd Corporate Actions

3,335
(-1.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Titan Company: Related News

Titan's Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

7 Oct 2024|11:00 AM

The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

5 Aug 2024|12:18 PM

The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

