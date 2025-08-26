iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Titan Names Puneet Chhatwal as Additional Director on Its Board

26 Aug 2025 , 10:07 AM

Titan Company Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Puneet Chhatwal (DIN: 07624616) as an Additional Director to its Board with effect from August 28, 2025. The appointment has been made on the strength of a nomination received from Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the co-promoter of the company. The appointment was sanctioned by a circular resolution adopted by the Board on August 22, 2025, and reaffirmed by the required majority on August 25, 2025.

Mr. Chhatwal will serve as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation. Titan will seek shareholder approval for his appointment via postal ballot, in accordance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework.

Profile of Puneet Chhatwal
Mr. Chhatwal has been Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) since November 2017. Under his leadership, IHCL has witnessed a remarkable turnaround with sustainable and profitable growth. The transformation strategy of the company, “Leading Transformation at IHCL,” has even been used as a case study at Harvard Business School.

In 2025, IHCL was awarded the Turnaround Star at the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA). Mr. Chhatwal is also a prominent industry voice, the present chairperson of the National Committee of Tourism and Hospitality at CII, and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH). He is an alumnus of Delhi University and the Institute of Hotel Management, Delhi, and has an MBA in Hospitality from ESSEC, Paris, as well as an Advanced Management Program from INSEAD.

Titan asserted that Mr. Chhatwal is not connected to any director, promoter, or key managerial staff of the company, and is also not prohibited by SEBI or any other regulatory authority from accepting directorships in listed companies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Appointment news
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Puneet Chhatwal
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.