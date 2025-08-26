Titan Names Puneet Chhatwal as Additional Director on Its Board

Titan Company Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Puneet Chhatwal (DIN: 07624616) as an Additional Director to its Board with effect from August 28, 2025. The appointment has been made on the strength of a nomination received from Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the co-promoter of the company. The appointment was sanctioned by a circular resolution adopted by the Board on August 22, 2025, and reaffirmed by the required majority on August 25, 2025.

Mr. Chhatwal will serve as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation. Titan will seek shareholder approval for his appointment via postal ballot, in accordance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework.

Profile of Puneet Chhatwal

Mr. Chhatwal has been Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) since November 2017. Under his leadership, IHCL has witnessed a remarkable turnaround with sustainable and profitable growth. The transformation strategy of the company, “Leading Transformation at IHCL,” has even been used as a case study at Harvard Business School.

In 2025, IHCL was awarded the Turnaround Star at the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA). Mr. Chhatwal is also a prominent industry voice, the present chairperson of the National Committee of Tourism and Hospitality at CII, and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH). He is an alumnus of Delhi University and the Institute of Hotel Management, Delhi, and has an MBA in Hospitality from ESSEC, Paris, as well as an Advanced Management Program from INSEAD.

Titan asserted that Mr. Chhatwal is not connected to any director, promoter, or key managerial staff of the company, and is also not prohibited by SEBI or any other regulatory authority from accepting directorships in listed companies.

