₹17,744.39
(-86.67)(-0.48%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹17,870.6
Prev. Close
₹17,831.06
Market Cap.
₹22,52,489.49
Div Yield
0.59
PE
47.69
PB
47.69
₹17,724.56
₹17,888.8
Performance
One Week (%)
1.84
One Month (%)
3.38
One Year (%)
33.92
YTD (%)
23.77
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234
237.25
232.45
2,48,467
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.55
1,321.85
1,292.1
17,903
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
735.15
753.6
727.35
59,798
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.7
879.7
868.15
38,734
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
MRF Ltd
1,26,258.85
1,29,987.35
1,26,001
258
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,630
4,812.7
4,575
3,495
Voltas Ltd
1,823.9
1,859.65
1,815.15
29,702
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,657.55
6,755
6,612
9,390
P I Industries Ltd
3,675
3,744.55
3,627.6
15,326
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,321.9
1,349
1,314
21,223
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,621
1,624.45
1,590.3
15,400
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,733.15
2,825.35
2,723.95
15,119
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,180.6
1,188.4
1,155.95
9,656
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Coforge Ltd
9,667
9,740.7
9,535
6,492
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
Astral Ltd
1,620.65
1,649.45
1,615
31,613
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
571.45
585.05
567.75
24,903
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,420
18,581.65
18,280
4,833
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,599.2
3,694.8
3,599.2
4,145
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
