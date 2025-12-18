iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2025

18 Dec 2025 , 07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GMR Power: The company said that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,200 Crore through the issuance of equity shares and convertible warrants on a preferential basis. This is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The business plans to issue up to 6.61 Crore equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each.

Titagarh Rail: The company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Railways. The contract underlines design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 62 rail borne maintenance vehicles (RBMVs). The order has an aggregate value of ₹273.24 Crore, including GST.

KPI Green Energy: The business announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana government. The two have entered into a collaboration for large-scale renewable energy generation, energy, storage, and transmission infrastructure.

NTPC Green Energy: The company said that it has commenced commercial operations of 37.925 MW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar energy project in Gujarat. It will be commercially operational from December 18, 2025.

Cyient: The company informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient Semiconductors Singapore Pte Ltd has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of a majority stake exceeding 65% in Kinetic Technologies.

