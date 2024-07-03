Summary

KPI Green Energy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of KPI Global Infrastructure Limited on February 01, 2008 in Mumbai. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 22, 2008. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from KPI Global Infrastructure Limited to KPI Green Energy Limited effective from April 06, 2022. The Company is a multi-dimensional solar energy player, with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP), and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. It functions in all of these areas under the brand name of Solarism. Incorporated in 2008 based out of Gujarat, the Company scaled up to be one of the most relevant players in the industry by focusing on harnessing the solar energy through various business verticals. The Company is a prominent incumbent in the solar energy space.The primary business of KPI Global is generating and selling electricity from own solar power projects as IPP under the brand Solarism. The Company initially commissioned and started commercial production of solar power project of 5MW capacity and subsequently, has commissioned another 10MW capacity at Sudi & Tanchha village, Amod Tehsil, Bharuch District, Gujarat (Solarism Plant). Under IPP, the Company engaged in the generation and sale of clean electricity through its solar power plants located at village Sudi, Bharuch (Gujarat). The Company is also in providing turnkey solar EP

