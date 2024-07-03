iifl-logo-icon 1
KPI Green Energy Ltd Share Price

521.3
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open546
  • Day's High551.95
  • 52 Wk High745.34
  • Prev. Close547.7
  • Day's Low520.35
  • 52 Wk Low 303.47
  • Turnover (lac)3,163.96
  • P/E68.42
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value93.33
  • EPS7.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,263.91
  • Div. Yield0.03
No Records Found

KPI Green Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Infrastructure

Open

546

Prev. Close

547.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,163.96

Day's High

551.95

Day's Low

520.35

52 Week's High

745.34

52 Week's Low

303.47

Book Value

93.33

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,263.91

P/E

68.42

EPS

7.99

Divi. Yield

0.03

KPI Green Energy Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 14 Nov, 2024

KPI Green Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

11 Nov 2024|03:03 PM

Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

6 Nov 2024|12:15 AM

In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

26 Sep 2024|11:35 AM

The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

3 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

3 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

KPI Green Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.77%

Non-Promoter- 10.66%

Institutions: 10.66%

Non-Institutions: 40.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KPI Green Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.28

36.13

18.07

18.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

687.97

192.17

137.29

94.48

Net Worth

748.25

228.3

155.36

112.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

103.5

59.28

34.5

31.55

yoy growth (%)

74.59

71.79

9.35

22.49

Raw materials

-24.51

-17.4

-10.69

-5.49

As % of sales

23.68

29.36

30.98

17.42

Employee costs

-1.76

-1.61

-0.86

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

30.35

12.06

7.07

7.59

Depreciation

-12.52

-7.48

-4.47

-8.07

Tax paid

-8.12

-5.49

-3.92

-0.14

Working capital

55.14

-8.01

27.77

12.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.59

71.79

9.35

22.49

Op profit growth

116.06

77.09

-17.67

6.53

EBIT growth

133.7

81.69

3.66

-32.25

Net profit growth

240.4

-27.03

20.4

-8.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,023.9

643.79

229.94

103.5

59.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,023.9

643.79

229.94

103.5

59.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.92

3.25

1.58

0.44

0.27

KPI Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KPI Green Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Farukbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Bhadrabala Joshi

Independent Director

Mohamed Hanif M Habib Dalchawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajvi Upadhyay

Whole-time Director

Mohmed Sohil Yusufbhai Dabhoya

Independent Director

Shanker Baheria

Non Executive Director

Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal

Independent Director

Sharadchandra Babhutabhai Patil

Independent Director

Venu Birappa

Independent Director

Tejpalsingh Jagatsingh Bisht

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KPI Green Energy Ltd

Summary

KPI Green Energy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of KPI Global Infrastructure Limited on February 01, 2008 in Mumbai. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 22, 2008. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from KPI Global Infrastructure Limited to KPI Green Energy Limited effective from April 06, 2022. The Company is a multi-dimensional solar energy player, with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP), and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. It functions in all of these areas under the brand name of Solarism. Incorporated in 2008 based out of Gujarat, the Company scaled up to be one of the most relevant players in the industry by focusing on harnessing the solar energy through various business verticals. The Company is a prominent incumbent in the solar energy space.The primary business of KPI Global is generating and selling electricity from own solar power projects as IPP under the brand Solarism. The Company initially commissioned and started commercial production of solar power project of 5MW capacity and subsequently, has commissioned another 10MW capacity at Sudi & Tanchha village, Amod Tehsil, Bharuch District, Gujarat (Solarism Plant). Under IPP, the Company engaged in the generation and sale of clean electricity through its solar power plants located at village Sudi, Bharuch (Gujarat). The Company is also in providing turnkey solar EP
Company FAQs

What is the KPI Green Energy Ltd share price today?

The KPI Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹521.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of KPI Green Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KPI Green Energy Ltd is ₹10263.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KPI Green Energy Ltd is 68.42 and 5.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KPI Green Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KPI Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KPI Green Energy Ltd is ₹303.47 and ₹745.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KPI Green Energy Ltd?

KPI Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.96%, 3 Years at 146.90%, 1 Year at 76.12%, 6 Month at -8.68%, 3 Month at -1.01% and 1 Month at 0.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KPI Green Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KPI Green Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.78 %
Institutions - 10.66 %
Public - 40.56 %

