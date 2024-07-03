SectorPower Infrastructure
Open₹546
Prev. Close₹547.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,163.96
Day's High₹551.95
Day's Low₹520.35
52 Week's High₹745.34
52 Week's Low₹303.47
Book Value₹93.33
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,263.91
P/E68.42
EPS7.99
Divi. Yield0.03
Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.Read More
In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.Read More
The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.Read More
According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.Read More
The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.28
36.13
18.07
18.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
687.97
192.17
137.29
94.48
Net Worth
748.25
228.3
155.36
112.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
103.5
59.28
34.5
31.55
yoy growth (%)
74.59
71.79
9.35
22.49
Raw materials
-24.51
-17.4
-10.69
-5.49
As % of sales
23.68
29.36
30.98
17.42
Employee costs
-1.76
-1.61
-0.86
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
30.35
12.06
7.07
7.59
Depreciation
-12.52
-7.48
-4.47
-8.07
Tax paid
-8.12
-5.49
-3.92
-0.14
Working capital
55.14
-8.01
27.77
12.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.59
71.79
9.35
22.49
Op profit growth
116.06
77.09
-17.67
6.53
EBIT growth
133.7
81.69
3.66
-32.25
Net profit growth
240.4
-27.03
20.4
-8.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,023.9
643.79
229.94
103.5
59.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,023.9
643.79
229.94
103.5
59.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.92
3.25
1.58
0.44
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Farukbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Bhadrabala Joshi
Independent Director
Mohamed Hanif M Habib Dalchawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajvi Upadhyay
Whole-time Director
Mohmed Sohil Yusufbhai Dabhoya
Independent Director
Shanker Baheria
Non Executive Director
Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal
Independent Director
Sharadchandra Babhutabhai Patil
Independent Director
Venu Birappa
Independent Director
Tejpalsingh Jagatsingh Bisht
Reports by KPI Green Energy Ltd
Summary
KPI Green Energy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of KPI Global Infrastructure Limited on February 01, 2008 in Mumbai. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 22, 2008. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from KPI Global Infrastructure Limited to KPI Green Energy Limited effective from April 06, 2022. The Company is a multi-dimensional solar energy player, with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP), and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. It functions in all of these areas under the brand name of Solarism. Incorporated in 2008 based out of Gujarat, the Company scaled up to be one of the most relevant players in the industry by focusing on harnessing the solar energy through various business verticals. The Company is a prominent incumbent in the solar energy space.The primary business of KPI Global is generating and selling electricity from own solar power projects as IPP under the brand Solarism. The Company initially commissioned and started commercial production of solar power project of 5MW capacity and subsequently, has commissioned another 10MW capacity at Sudi & Tanchha village, Amod Tehsil, Bharuch District, Gujarat (Solarism Plant). Under IPP, the Company engaged in the generation and sale of clean electricity through its solar power plants located at village Sudi, Bharuch (Gujarat). The Company is also in providing turnkey solar EP
The KPI Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹521.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KPI Green Energy Ltd is ₹10263.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KPI Green Energy Ltd is 68.42 and 5.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KPI Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KPI Green Energy Ltd is ₹303.47 and ₹745.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KPI Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.96%, 3 Years at 146.90%, 1 Year at 76.12%, 6 Month at -8.68%, 3 Month at -1.01% and 1 Month at 0.44%.
