KPI Green Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

458.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.28

36.13

18.07

18.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

687.97

192.17

137.29

94.48

Net Worth

748.25

228.3

155.36

112.55

Minority Interest

Debt

976.78

600.19

352.3

285.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

74.82

57.14

38.29

25.27

Total Liabilities

1,799.85

885.63

545.95

423.63

Fixed Assets

782.16

672.93

403.19

299.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

213.92

67.11

65.8

22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.05

5.39

0.42

0.56

Networking Capital

671.1

97.05

57.85

80.4

Inventories

292.11

132.23

82.17

40.27

Inventory Days

142.01

Sundry Debtors

302.65

53.33

34.3

49.87

Debtor Days

175.86

Other Current Assets

389.22

66.32

77.66

16.84

Sundry Creditors

-273.03

-130.13

-42.11

-21.42

Creditor Days

75.53

Other Current Liabilities

-39.85

-24.7

-94.17

-5.16

Cash

125.63

43.15

18.69

21.31

Total Assets

1,799.86

885.63

545.95

423.63

KPI Green Energy : related Articles

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

11 Nov 2024|03:03 PM

Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

6 Nov 2024|12:15 AM

In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

26 Sep 2024|11:35 AM

The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

3 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

3 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

22 Jul 2024|09:42 AM

The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

9 Jul 2024|02:16 PM

KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.

Read More

