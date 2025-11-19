KPI Green Energy and Inox Solar Sign MoU to Develop 2.5 GW Solar and Hybrid Projects Across India

KPI Green Energy Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Inox Solar Limited, a part of the INOXGFL Group. The agreement sets the stage for a strategic partnership focused on developing 2.5 gigawatts of solar and hybrid renewable energy projects across multiple Indian states.

KPI Green Energy is known for developing solar and hybrid power projects. But Inox Solar specialises in designing, manufacturing and supplying high quality solar modules. The partnership brings together the core strengths of both companies to deliver large scale clean energy assets.

KPI will take responsibility for end to end project development under this MoU. This includes securing connectivity approvals, managing land acquisition, overseeing right of way requirements, obtaining statutory clearances and executing all Engineering Procurement and Construction work.

KPI will also supply steel structures for solar mounting systems and provide long term operation and maintenance services. This allows the company to maintain quality control throughout the project lifecycle.

Inox Solar will supply solar modules for the entire 2.5 GW portfolio. The arrangement ensures a reliable supply of technologically advanced modules, supporting efficient and timely project execution.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen the competitive position of both companies across the renewable energy value chain. KPI benefits from guaranteed access to Inox Solar’s module manufacturing capabilities, while Inox Solar gains from KPI’s strong development experience and track record of completing solar projects on time.

Together, the companies aim to accelerate India’s renewable energy expansion by building large scale solar and hybrid installations that deliver high performance and long term reliability.

KPI Chairman and Managing Director Dr Faruk G Patel said the partnership reflects the company’s long term commitment to building integrated renewable energy assets. He noted that combining KPI’s on ground development experience with Inox Solar’s manufacturing strength creates a strong platform for executing Solar and Hybrid energy projects across India.

He added that the MoU aligns with KPI’s vision of supporting India’s clean energy transition and contributing to the nation’s renewable energy targets.

INOXGFL Group’s Group CEO Renewables, Kailash Tarachandani, said the collaboration will bring together Inox Solar’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities with KPI’s proven execution record. He highlighted that both companies are well positioned to deliver scalable clean energy solutions across the country.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com