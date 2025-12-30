iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 30th December 2025

30 Dec 2025 , 07:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Lupin: The company has entered into an exclusive pact for licence, supply, and distribution with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals. It is a company having its headquarters in China. The pact underlines bofanglutide, a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist. This collaboration will bolster the company’s diabetes portfolio and expand its presence in the obesity segment.

Bandhan Bank: The bank announced that it has completed the sale of identified unsecured non-performing assets (NPA) and written-off loan portfolios to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs). This comes after the company’s board of directors granted the approval. The Board approved the sale of identified NPAs and written-off portfolios belonging to the Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB).

Jubilant Foodworks: The company has informed that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of its entire 31.66% stake in Hashtag Loyalty Private Limited. The total consideration for this transaction has been fixed at ₹641.59 Crore. The agreement was inked on December 29, 2025. After this transaction, Hashtag Loyalty will cease to be an associate of Jubilant FoodWorks.

Waaree Energies: The business announced that its Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Paithankar. He has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. His appointment shall be effective from May 15, 2026, or an early date as mutually decided between the parties.

Rail Vikas: The company informed the bourses that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project. This project is awarded by East Coast Railway. The project involves establishing a wagon periodical overhaul (POH) workshop.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

