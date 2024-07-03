Summary

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is Indias largest food service Company that operates brands like Dominos Pizza, Dunkin Donuts and Hongs Kitchen. It recently added Indian cuisines like biryani, kebabs, Indian breads and more to the portfolio by launching Ekdum across three restaurants in Gurugram. In response to shifting consumption habits, Company has begun offering their brandowned, ready-to-cook range, ChefBoss, comprising sauces, gravies and pastes. It also signed an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement, to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Dominos Pizza brand is owned by Dominos Pizza, USA and is highly respected globally. Dominos Pizza USA is the recognised world leader in pizza delivery operating a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the United States and international markets. Dunkin Donuts, USA is the worlds leading baked goods and coffee chain.JFLs Dominos pizza stores in India are generally located in neighborhood markets in urban areas. They also operate pizza stores located in food courts in shopping malls and in institutional campuses.Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dominos Pizza India Pvt. Ltd. The Company entered into a master franchise agreement with Dominos International for north and west regions in India. In January 1996, the company opened their first Dominos pizza st

