Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹779.15
Prev. Close₹759.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹54,302.42
Day's High₹796.75
Day's Low₹765.35
52 Week's High₹774.8
52 Week's Low₹421.05
Book Value₹35.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50,910.36
P/E252.97
EPS3
Divi. Yield0.16
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.97
131.97
131.97
131.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,079.71
2,013.5
1,928.81
1,365.16
Net Worth
2,211.68
2,145.47
2,060.78
1,497.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,331.09
3,268.87
3,885.77
2,980.44
yoy growth (%)
32.49
-15.87
30.37
17.06
Raw materials
-974.23
-714.97
-970.65
-751.42
As % of sales
22.49
21.87
24.97
25.21
Employee costs
-751.35
-735.7
-784.61
-604.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
589.28
309.1
438.31
313.23
Depreciation
-382.97
-367.22
-344.14
-155.87
Tax paid
-144.43
-75.41
-118.05
-106.83
Working capital
60.58
-196.69
455.47
39.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.49
-15.87
30.37
17.06
Op profit growth
44.09
-12.6
96.48
81.02
EBIT growth
62.29
-21.94
92.11
184.96
Net profit growth
87.22
-15.16
33.45
206.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,654.09
5,158.25
4,396.12
3,311.87
3,927.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,654.09
5,158.25
4,396.12
3,311.87
3,927.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
227.96
50.41
41.35
73.08
69.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Shyam S Bhartia
Co-Chairman and Director
Hari S Bhartia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mona Aggarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aashti Bhartia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Berjis Desai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashwani Windlass
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shamit Bhartia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikram Singh Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepa Misra Harris
Managing Director & CEO
Sameer Khetarpal
Independent Director
Amit Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
Summary
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is Indias largest food service Company that operates brands like Dominos Pizza, Dunkin Donuts and Hongs Kitchen. It recently added Indian cuisines like biryani, kebabs, Indian breads and more to the portfolio by launching Ekdum across three restaurants in Gurugram. In response to shifting consumption habits, Company has begun offering their brandowned, ready-to-cook range, ChefBoss, comprising sauces, gravies and pastes. It also signed an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement, to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Dominos Pizza brand is owned by Dominos Pizza, USA and is highly respected globally. Dominos Pizza USA is the recognised world leader in pizza delivery operating a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the United States and international markets. Dunkin Donuts, USA is the worlds leading baked goods and coffee chain.JFLs Dominos pizza stores in India are generally located in neighborhood markets in urban areas. They also operate pizza stores located in food courts in shopping malls and in institutional campuses.Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dominos Pizza India Pvt. Ltd. The Company entered into a master franchise agreement with Dominos International for north and west regions in India. In January 1996, the company opened their first Dominos pizza st
Read More
The Jubilant Foodworks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹771.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is ₹50910.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is 252.97 and 21.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Foodworks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is ₹421.05 and ₹774.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.67%, 3 Years at 1.27%, 1 Year at 37.02%, 6 Month at 33.11%, 3 Month at 19.52% and 1 Month at 15.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.