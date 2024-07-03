iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Share Price

771.55
(1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open779.15
  • Day's High796.75
  • 52 Wk High774.8
  • Prev. Close759.1
  • Day's Low765.35
  • 52 Wk Low 421.05
  • Turnover (lac)54,302.42
  • P/E252.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value35.09
  • EPS3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50,910.36
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open580.5
  • Day's High585
  • Spot579.3
  • Prev. Close582.15
  • Day's Low573.55
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot1,250
  • OI(Chg %)-3,88,750 (-15.24%)
  • Roll Over%11.69
  • Roll Cost-1.33
  • Traded Vol.38,72,500 (-62.43%)
View More Futures

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

779.15

Prev. Close

759.1

Turnover(Lac.)

54,302.42

Day's High

796.75

Day's Low

765.35

52 Week's High

774.8

52 Week's Low

421.05

Book Value

35.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50,910.36

P/E

252.97

EPS

3

Divi. Yield

0.16

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.93%

Non-Promoter- 51.39%

Institutions: 51.38%

Non-Institutions: 6.31%

Custodian: 0.35%

Read More
Share Price

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

131.97

131.97

131.97

131.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,079.71

2,013.5

1,928.81

1,365.16

Net Worth

2,211.68

2,145.47

2,060.78

1,497.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,331.09

3,268.87

3,885.77

2,980.44

yoy growth (%)

32.49

-15.87

30.37

17.06

Raw materials

-974.23

-714.97

-970.65

-751.42

As % of sales

22.49

21.87

24.97

25.21

Employee costs

-751.35

-735.7

-784.61

-604.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

589.28

309.1

438.31

313.23

Depreciation

-382.97

-367.22

-344.14

-155.87

Tax paid

-144.43

-75.41

-118.05

-106.83

Working capital

60.58

-196.69

455.47

39.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.49

-15.87

30.37

17.06

Op profit growth

44.09

-12.6

96.48

81.02

EBIT growth

62.29

-21.94

92.11

184.96

Net profit growth

87.22

-15.16

33.45

206.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,654.09

5,158.25

4,396.12

3,311.87

3,927.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,654.09

5,158.25

4,396.12

3,311.87

3,927.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

227.96

50.41

41.35

73.08

69.62

View Annually Results

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Shyam S Bhartia

Co-Chairman and Director

Hari S Bhartia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mona Aggarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aashti Bhartia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Berjis Desai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashwani Windlass

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shamit Bhartia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikram Singh Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepa Misra Harris

Managing Director & CEO

Sameer Khetarpal

Independent Director

Amit Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

Summary

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is Indias largest food service Company that operates brands like Dominos Pizza, Dunkin Donuts and Hongs Kitchen. It recently added Indian cuisines like biryani, kebabs, Indian breads and more to the portfolio by launching Ekdum across three restaurants in Gurugram. In response to shifting consumption habits, Company has begun offering their brandowned, ready-to-cook range, ChefBoss, comprising sauces, gravies and pastes. It also signed an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement, to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Dominos Pizza brand is owned by Dominos Pizza, USA and is highly respected globally. Dominos Pizza USA is the recognised world leader in pizza delivery operating a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the United States and international markets. Dunkin Donuts, USA is the worlds leading baked goods and coffee chain.JFLs Dominos pizza stores in India are generally located in neighborhood markets in urban areas. They also operate pizza stores located in food courts in shopping malls and in institutional campuses.Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dominos Pizza India Pvt. Ltd. The Company entered into a master franchise agreement with Dominos International for north and west regions in India. In January 1996, the company opened their first Dominos pizza st
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jubilant Foodworks Ltd share price today?

The Jubilant Foodworks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹771.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is ₹50910.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is 252.97 and 21.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Foodworks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is ₹421.05 and ₹774.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd?

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.67%, 3 Years at 1.27%, 1 Year at 37.02%, 6 Month at 33.11%, 3 Month at 19.52% and 1 Month at 15.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.94 %
Institutions - 51.39 %
Public - 6.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.